When it comes to comedy movies, humor is a subjective and ever-evolving aspect that can either make or break the film. While some comedies have become timeless classics, others have left audiences wondering why other people find the movie funny.

There are some popular comedy movies that viewers feel didn't live up to its comedic potential. Reddit users in this thread discussed popular comedy movies that they found unfunny, and don't see its appeal in the first place. Ultimately, these are films that could've been funnier.

10 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

The Princess Bride is a classic fantasy-comedy that tells the love story of Westley (Cary Elwes) and his true love Buttercup (Robin Wright). The movie was filled with romance and many adventures, and it became a classic cult favorite.

However, Reddit user OneManFreakShow said that The Princess Bride was "boring and unlivable". After all, the film's humor was often subtle and relied on clever wordplay that could sometimes be missed. It didn't have many moments of slapstick or physical comedy and instead had a more whimsical style.

9 'Animal House' (1978)

Image Via Universal Pictures

One of the best movies about college, Animal House was set in a rowdy fraternity house at Faber College. It was a comedy that follows a group of students who rebel against the strict college administration. The film had raunchy humor and chaotic party scenes.

Reddit user thatswhatthekidssaysaid that while they have been told their whole life it's one of the "funniest comedies of all time", they say that they just never liked it. Understandably, the film's humor included slapstick comedy, gross-out gags, and innuendos that don't appeal to every viewer.

8 'The Hangover' (2009)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Hangover follows a group of friends as they head to Las Vegas after a memorable bachelor party. The audience watched the characters get into outrageous situations, especially when they are trying to figure out the events of the previous night.

A Reddit usersaid, in reference to The Hangover trilogy, that they just "never found any of them funny outside a handful of moments". The film often had crude and raunchy jokes which can be off-putting for some viewers.

7 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Starring John C. Reilly and Will Ferell as step-brothers Dale and Brennan, Step Brothers was a more absurd buddy comedy movie. The stepbrothers are absurd and immature characters who struggle to grow up and find their place in the world. Audiences loved the film for its absurd humor and comedic chemistry between the two lead actors.

Nonetheless, there are some who do not find the film funny. For instance, Reddit user cymru1984 said that not only do they find Step Brothers unfunny, but they also consider it "one of the worst movies" they've ever watched. The film's style of comedy had many juvenile and crass jokes, which may come across as annoying for some viewers.

6 'Borat' (2006)

Borat follows the story of Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen), a Kazakh journalist who travels to the United States. The film had some controversial humor that critiqued cultural prejudices and social issues. Nonetheless, Borat created a cringe-inducing nature in the film instead of a lighthearted nature.

A Reddit usersaid of their experience watching the film that they "couldn't last more than 5-10 minutes", adding that cringe comedy is not for them. After all, Borat had a distinctive comedic style as it was highly provocative and confrontational, which may not have resonated with those who prefer more mainstream comedy.

5 'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

Starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson as Jeremy and John, Wedding Crashers revolves around them crashing weddings to meet women. Viewers watched as they crashed various wedding receptions while at the same time, dealing with their own personal lives. The film has become popular that there were rumors of 'Wedding Crashers 2' happening.

However, Reddit user donnyganger said that they personally don't think Wedding Crashers was that funny. After all, the film relied on predictable and stereotypical male behavior, that included some crude jokes. This type of comedic style may not be funny for some people as others.

4 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Dumb and Dumber follows the misadventures of two dim-witted friends, Lloyd (Jim Carrey) and Harry (Jeff Daniels). Along with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels' comedic performances, the film was known for its slapstick humor and absurd situations Lloyd and Harry put themselves in.

Reddit user crabncoffee said that they found the film "disappointing", saying that Dumb and Dumber is "far superior". Ultimately, the characters' exaggerated stupidity and lack of self-awareness were the film's main comedic effect, which isn't always appealing.

3 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Named an amazing movie that can be watched on girls' night, Bridesmaids centers around Annie (Kristen Wiig), as she navigates the chaotic journey of helping her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) with her wedding. As the maid of honor, she goes through her own personal challenges while also coming across many mishaps along the way.

A Reddit usersaid that Bridesmaids was "hyped up" and it wasn't their "style of comedy". After all, the film showed many cringe-worthy situations, awkward social interactions, and gross-out gags which is not everyone's style of comedy.

2 'Ted' (2012)

Image from IMDb

Ted tells the story of John's (Mark Wahlberg) childhood teddy bear Ted (Seth MacFarlane) comes to life and ended up becoming his foul-mouthed, party-loving best friend. The film had elements of raunchy humor and buddy comedy as they show John's challenges with having Ted in his adulthood.

A Redditor said that Ted never really did much for them. They added that it took about "10 minutes for the shock value of a vulgar teddy bear to wear off". Due to the explicit nature of the movie, there are some viewers who do not enjoy the shock value of the film and vivid humor Ted brings.

1 'Grown Ups' (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Starring Adam Sandler, Grown Ups follows a group of childhood friends who reunite at their basketball coach's funeral. The movie explores them coming together with their families, and attempting to recapture their youthful spirit.

However, Reddit user Floor9 said that Grown Ups was "so bad". After all, the films had various comedic tropes such as crude jokes and exaggerated stereotypes which could be seen as predictable.

