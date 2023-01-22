Since the early days of television, the concept of a linear theme using clever storytelling was enough for viewers to gather around the box set every night. The idea was expanded with the birth of formulaic storytelling known as procedural. Procedural dramas are some of the most watched forms of television programming that are part of this long-standing tradition. The format usually centers around one main character or a group of members who tackle the "case of the week" and typically have that storyline wrapped up before the credits roll. Those tend to attract new viewers as they usually don't need to know the story within the previous episode.

While sows like Law and Order and CSIhave managed to maintain a firm grasp on the police procedural drama, recent years have shown there is room for improvement. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Psychgave viewers a fresh perspective on procedural shows. Mixing elements of comedy into an otherwise boring stale formula proves to be the right one-two punch for viewers who may need more from their favorite crime solvers.

10 'Franklin & Bash' (2011-2014)

The show took everything the world knew about lawyers shows and disregarded the formula. Franklin and Bash follow two lawyers, Jared Franklin (Breckin Meyer) and Peter Bash (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who land at one of the most prestigious law firms in the nation. Using, sometimes questionable methods, the lawyer duo always manages to get the job done.

The comedic parings of Gosselaar with Meyer make for a boyish rowdy courtroom drama. The show felt heavy with storylines but never fell fault with flair and comedy. The show premiered on TNT and lasted for fourth glorious seasons.

9 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

When it comes to the king of hell, there is sure to be a mixture of devilish mystery and charm. Based on the popular comic book series, Lucifer follows the Devil, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), as he partners with a beautiful police detective (Lauren German) to help solve supernatural crime in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

The show became an instant breakout hit on Fox and ran for three seasons before being canceled. Lucifer was picked up by Netflix for another three seasons. Thanks to Ellis' performance, the show operated in a space usually reserved for more seasoned supernatural shows like Supernaturaland expanded upon its formula in a new light.

8 'Bones' (2005-2017)

Bones was one of Fox's longest-running hour-long dramas. Based on forensic anthropology, Bones follows Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), a forensic anthropologist, who helps F.B.I Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and his team solve murders.

Underneath a murder mystery disguise, the show into a more heartfelt show filled with romance, thrills and comedy. The socially awkward presence of Brennan made for some great chemistry with the cockiness of Special Agent Booth. The flirty game of cat and mouse makes the premise of the show a lot less deadly.

7 'Wellington Paranormal' (2018-2022)

Wellington Paranormal was a comedy horror procedural television show in New Zealand. Executive produced by Taika Waititi, the show followed a group of police officers as they fight to keep the streets safe from the undead. The series was a spin-off of Waititi's What We Do In the Shadow franchise.

Following within the brand of the franchise, Wellington Paranormal centered the core of its story on law enforcement and the undead. Often trading laughter for outright horror, the show does a fantastic job of balancing the two while bringing fresh stories each week. The show concluded with four seasons as Waititi looks to develop more within the franchise.

6 'The Mysteries of Laura' (2014-2016)

The Mysteries of Laura is a wise-cracking comedy police procedural drama. Debra Messing plays Detective Laura Diamond who balances her job, two wild sons and ex/boss Captain Jack Broderick (Josh Lucas). Despite fairly good ratings, the show only lasted two seasons at NBC before being canceled.

The show showcased a single mother managing to work through the biggest challenges of her life and career. Messing was nominated for a People's Choice Award and continues to be a force in television.

5 'Monk' (2002-2009)

Once a staple on cable television, Monk became a household name in the early 2000s.Tony Shalhoub plays Adrian Monk, a private investigator who helps the police on their cases. His phobias and OCD play a major part in how Monk negatives the world around him, presenting challenges to his life and work.

Monk had a very successful run and help establish USA as a cable powerhouse on the rise. Shalhoub's performance and comedic timing help put the show into the homes of viewers and crave out a police procedural like no other.

4 'Psych' (2006-2014)

In 2006, USA followed up their highly successful show Monk with another comedic cop-filled drama. Psych introduced viewers to the story of fake psychic Shawn (James Roday) and his partner Gus (Dule Hill) as they helped police solve crimes. The show remained successful throughout its run and spawned four movies.

Each week, viewers stayed glued to their screens in anticipation of the hijinks the crime-solving duo would get into. With its numerous pop culture references, the show has amassed a cult following and continues to attract new viewers every day.

3 'Leverage' (2008- 2012)

Leverage followed the lives of a group of Robin Hoods who used their skills to write the wrongs of corrupt companies and businesses. Spearheaded by their leader Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton), the group broke the laws in order to do the good many wished they could. Each week saw the team taking down corrupt CEOs and law enforcement.

Using a style similar to Ocean's Eleven, Leverage shrunk the format and made it into easily digestible episodes. Despite many of the high-stakes heists, Leverage manages to allow for moments of comedy between this group of misfits.

2 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended its 8 season run as one of the most successful procedural cops shows. The show follows a group of detectives from the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department. The crew is led by the serious and stern Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), he often butts heads with class clown Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg.)

The show was praised for it writing as well as for painting a picture of law enforcement in a way not usually seen on screen. Brooklyn Nine-Nine often touched on social issues and the public opinion of the police. The show managed to showcase the comedic acting of its many colorful characters.

1 Poker Face (2023-)

Director Rian Johnson takes his stellar Knives Out franchise style and turns it into a compelling show. Following the "case of the week" format, Poker Face follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) as she hits the road solving odd cases with her uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying. Like Johnson's films, each episode features colorful characters who may be a person of interest.

While Knives Out may have not invented the "who done it?" murder mystery genre, the film franchise saw to its climb to the top of Hollywood's most enduring franchises. Johnson takes his unique blend of filmmaking and partners up with Natasha Lyonne's style of comedy to bring streaming.

