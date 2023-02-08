M. Night Shyamalan is back in the movie theater with his latest effort, Knock at the Cabin. Like his most recent and self-financed entries, Knock at the Cabin is a well-crafted and more intimate thriller that mainly focuses on the human aspect of the mystery rather than the mystery itself.

Famous for his commitment to twist endings, Shyamalan is among the most famous auteurs working right now. Like him, many other directors have significant and instantly recognizable trademarks that audiences will easily recognize. Whether it's the continuous use of a certain theme or a distinctive visual style, these directors have turned these trademarks into their calling cards.

1 M. Night Shyamalan

The master of twist endings, M. Night Shyamalan made a brand of himself thanks to his unexpected third acts. The Sixth Sense remains a masterclass in twist endings, with a pleasantly shocking conclusion that remains a topic of discussion to this day.

Future Shyamalan endings – The Village, The Happening, Old – received a more polarizing reception from critics and audiences; however, the director remains committed to his choices. Shyamalan's endings work best when they keep things simple, much like his movies. The Visit is a perfect example of a Shymalan twist done right.

2 Quentin Tarantino

Few directors have a visual and narrative style as distinctive as Quentin Tarantino. A pop-culture-obsessed filmmaker, Tarantino has a tendency for highly stylized films that wear their influences on their sleeves. Graphic violence, mundane discussions and heavy use of profanity comprise Tarantino's cinematic language, which has become a brand in and of itself.

Tarantino is also known for linking his projects through recurring themes, characters and even fictional products. Wild and creative, Tarantino is among the few filmmakers to construct a cinematic universe for himself, even if his films are not directly linked.

3 Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright rose to prominence with his inspired take on the zombie movie, Shaun of the Dead, becoming one of the most influential genre directors working today. Wright's style is fast and kinetic, featuring a distinctive and dynamic editing style that favors rapid cuts, numerous transitions and whip pans.

Music is also a trademark of Wright. Each of his films works in tandem with the extensive catalog of tunes featured, creating a marriage between image and music that enriches the plot. Wright's filmmaking style is a never-stopping blend of the senses, resulting in energetic projects that demand every inch of the audience's attention.

4 Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is among the most iconic filmmakers who never won a Best Director Oscar. The infamous producer, writer and director built a career including some of the most beloved and recognizable pictures of the 20th century, developing a distinct sense of visual style.

Among his many trademarks is precise and often obsessive attention to detail which made him notorious in Hollywood. His innovative use of natural lighting also stands out in several films, most notably Barry Lyndon; however, his most easily recognizable trademark has to be the so-called "Kubrick Stare." From A Clockwork Orange to The Shining and Full Metal Jacket, the famous Kubrick Stare is already a part of the pop culture lexicon.

5 Steven Spielberg

Arguably the most influential director working in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg keeps delivering masterpieces fifty years into his career. Spielberg's filmography is full of iconic adventures, intimate dramas and groundbreaking blockbusters that cement his place among the all-time greats.

Spielberg's films always include intense close-ups of his characters, particularly during troubling or emotional times. The "Spielberg Face" is a way for the director to convey his characters' emotions, even without dialog. From Ellie and Alan's shocked faces upon seeing the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park to Mitzi Fabelman's reaction to seeing his son's home videos in The Fabelmans, the "Spielberg Face" is a crucial part of the director's oeuvre.

6 Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott loves enriching his shots with stylistic elements. The director, whose name has become synonymous with science fiction, has made some of the most iconic films in the genre, from Alien to Blade Runner and The Martian.

The English director always presents worlds that feel lived-in and vast. His shots include visual noise that enriches the frame; whether it's smoke and rain in Blade Runner or the massive structures in Prometheus, Scott's worlds are layered and sprawling, even if fans only see a corner. Lighting, music and rich production values go a long way to fulfilling Scott's vision, which is not limited to the sci-fi genre.

7 David Lynch

The master of the dreamlike cinematic state, David Lynch brought surrealism into the mainstream. The director is well-known for his unique projects that favor ambiguity over a straightforward approach. The treacherous and deceitful nature of Americana also plays a prominent role in his pictures, but Lynch's most distinctive trademark has to be his ethereal and uncanny visual and narrative style.

Lynch's characters exist in an illusive world, a trance-like state with no absolute truths. His films offer multiple questions without bothering to answer them, refusing to commit to a single interpretation and relishing in the chaos they provoke. Lynch's cinematic language is unique and influential, yet few try to imitate it, for they know it would be hopeless to try.

8 John Woo

John Woo revolutionized the action genre. The legendary filmmaker is a pioneer in Chinese cinema, whose work helped shape the gun fu genre and heavily influenced the modern cinematic landscape. Woo's style favors highly stylized action and hectic sequences that help his pictures explode with zest and power.

Woo's cinematic language is a combination of different elements. His action sequences blend fast-paced, almost chaotic choreography with constant use of slow motion, a mix that enhances the scenes' intensity. Woo doesn't shy away from violence but makes it purposeful and intentional. There's also his use of doves, which ranks as one of his most distinctive and recognizable trademarks.

9 Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón is among the most technically proficient and precise directors in the business. The man who breathed new life into the Harry Potter franchise, Cuarón is a master of the camera. His movies are personal and evocative explorations of the human condition, enhanced by his confident filmmaking approach.

The Mexican director often uses long takes that directly transport audiences into the action. From the now-iconic long takes in Children of Men to the equally evocative and rich tracking shots in Roma, Cuarón's oeuvre is full of these powerful visual aids. The shots add dynamism to his stories, turning something as common as walking down the street into a full-on journey of appreciation.

10 Guillermo Del Toro

The man of a thousand monsters, Guillermo del Toro has made a career of bringing to life the many fantastical creatures inhabiting his head. Del Toro's movies explore the relationship between "man" and "monster," although the lines between both often get blurred.

Del Toro finds beauty in the extreme and the grotesque, expressing overwhelming sympathy for the castaway and downtrodden. However, his films always have a firm emotional core grounding them; from Pan's Labyrinth to Crimson Peak and The Shape of Water, del Toro is a man on a quest to explore life, death, beauty and love, always through his fantastical creations by his side.

