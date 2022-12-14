While the film industry has seemingly moved away from the desire to make every new movie the launching point for a new cinematic universe, franchise films still dominate at the box office. Whether it is the latest release in the MCU, Vin Diesel, and his family in Fast and the Furious, or another sequel in an un-killable horror series, audiences will always show up in theaters to support their favorite franchises.

Though most popular franchises are led by iconic characters, such as Indiana Jonesand James Bond, some swap out their beloved lead protagonist for a variety of reasons. Whether it is the actor losing interest in the role, pay disputes, or wanting to focus on a new storyline, the below franchises replaced their leads at the height of their popularity. While some suffered for it, others reached even greater heights.

'Black Panther'

Chadwick Boseman did a masterful job of bringing T'Challa to life throughout his appearances in the Avengers movies and the first Black Panther. An underrated character in the Marvel universe prior to his big-screen debut, Boseman helped win over a new generation of fans for the protector of Wakanda.

Tragically Boseman passed away before the release of Wakanda Forever, and the film pays tribute to the beloved actor in more ways than one. T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) was chosen to take over the mantle of the Panther, and she will hopefully retain the role for many years (and movies) to come.

'Terminator'

When the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in the original movie is sent back in time, his one goal is to eliminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). Prophesied to give birth to the man that will end the robot uprising in the future, Sarah spends most of The Terminator on the run as the unstoppable killing machine pursues her at every turn.

When a sequel was eventually produced seven years later, Sarah was reduced to a supporting role as her son John (Edward Furlong) took the lead. This continued in the next two sequels until Terminator Genisys rebooted the timeline and character before Hamilton joined the ranks of actors who returned to their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate.

'Scream'

Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has been a mainstay in the Scream franchise for its entirety. An iconic final girl, Sidney has bested every killer that has appeared, even as her friends are killed off around her. Her strength to overcome danger at every turn has resulted in Sidney being one of the most beloved characters in horror.

The latest Scream sees Sidney taking more of a supporting role, as Sam (Melissa Barrera) becomes the new focal point. Though the film ends with Sidney and Sam bonding over their shared experience, a reported pay dispute has resulted in Campbell exiting the upcoming sixth film, leaving Sam as the new protagonist.

'Bourne'

The Bourne Identity proved to be a breakout hit for Matt Damon, with the actor moving away from his roles in indie dramas to prove his chops as a butt-kicking leading man. Damon plays Jason Bourne, a man with amnesia who tries to discover who he is as a ruthless government agency attempts to silence him.

Damon portrayed the character across three well-regarded films, and it became his signature role. He chose not to return for the fourth movie after a change in director, and Jeremy Renner was instead brought in to play a new character. While The Bourne Legacy is fine, it lacks the spark that the Damon trilogy possessed.

'Home Alone'

Macaulay Culkin is one of the most famous child stars of all time, and Home Alone is the franchise that launched him into stardom. Playing young Kevin McCallister who is accidentally left behind by his family during a holiday, Kevin is forced to contend with a pair of thieves who attempt to break into his house.

Culkin returned for a sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, that is also well-regarded. Due to the monster that is puberty, Culkin grew out of the role, and he was replaced by other child actors in three further sequels and a reboot. All failed to come anywhere near the heights of the first two, and deserve to remain in DVD bargain bins.

'Star Wars'

One of the biggest entertainment properties of all time, Star Wars began with the tale of young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as he journeys to become a Jedi in a galaxy far, far away. Through the first three films in the franchise, Luke and his friends etched themselves in the heart of popular culture forever.

With Star Wars being such an expansive universe, there are an infinite number of other stories waiting to be told. This has proven to be true with the likes of the prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, the recent television shows, and the countless video games that have been produced, showcasing that Star Wars is bigger than just Luke Skywalker.

'The Karate Kid'

One of the most iconic movies to emerge from the 1980s, The Karate Kid follows teenager Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as he moves to a new town. Bullied at school, he befriends Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), his apartment building's handyman, and the wise man teaches the troubled youth karate, so he can defend himself.

The movie was a smash hit, so of course, sequels were produced. Macchio and Morita returned for parts two and three. The Next Karate Kid replaced Daniel with Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank), a new apprentice for Miyagi, and is regarded as the worst entry in the franchise. Macchio would finally return to his signature role in Cobra Kai, transporting the "karate kid" to the modern day.

'Jurassic Park'

While the dinosaurs are the stars of the show in Jurassic Park, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) has always been seen as the protagonist of the franchise. Debuting in the original film, Grant was depicted as a cynical paleontologist forced to protect two children after the dinos overtake the titular island.

Despite surviving the events of the first movie, Grant did not return in the sequel The Lost World, as Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) received top billing. Neill would reprise the character in Jurassic Park III, before Chris Pratt became the franchise's new leading man in the Jurassic World trilogy.

'Transformers'

A billion-dollar franchise born out of a toy line, the Transformers series sees director Michael Bay in his purest form. The collection of explosions and robot battles was originally headlined by Shia LaBeouf, with the actor playing Sam Witwicky, a regular teenager who is drawn into the conflict after befriending Bumblebee.

LaBeouf would be the chief human present throughout the first three films, before departing the series. Mark Wahlberg would take over as the protagonist, his struggling inventor Cade Yeager taking the reins of the franchise for two films. A prequel, Bumblebee, followed with Hailee Steinfeld in the starring role.

'Rocky/Creed'

Rocky Balboa is Sylvester Stallone's most iconic character, the scrappy boxer with a heart of gold proving to be one of cinema's most enduring athletes. Beginning with Rocky in 1976, Stallone has played the character across eight feature films, eventually graduating from underdog fighter to world champion.

Creed sees the boxer turning his focus to coaching, hanging up the gloves to train Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). While the first two Creed films focus on the relationship between Rocky and Adonis, the upcoming Creed III will not feature Sly or his character, leaving Jordan as the sole star.

