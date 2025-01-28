Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares, or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Perhaps it's that they're a product of their time, or perhaps someone involved falls out of favor with the public. After all, the cultural tides are always shifting, and as a result, some movies that were once widely revered and celebrated can get left behind. This is a phenomenon that can affect horror movies especially; the effectiveness or fear factor driving even the most favorably remembered horror movies can diminish over time. This list will include ten popular horror movies that may not be as good as you remember and discuss the factors that brought their fall from grace.

10 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After a family of seven moves into their dream farmhouse in rural Rhode Island, they soon discover that the grounds are a hotbed of paranormal activity. Unable to continue living in fear, they turn to experienced psychic investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) for help. The couple discovers a presence far more dangerous than anything they've encountered before, demanding all the Warrens' strength and spiritual knowledge.

Critically acclaimed, financially successful, and responsible for the launching of an expansive franchise, The Conjuring is blockbuster horror filmmaking at its most accessible. While The Conjuring isn't devoid of scares or effective moments of tension, it's not among the scariest (nor best) modern horror movies, which its legacy and original marketing alluded to it being. The Conjuring certainly isn't a bad movie—it's too well-made for that designation—but it is a tad too predictable and safe to be anything groundbreaking.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Conjuring Release Date July 19, 2013 Runtime 112 minutes Cast Joey King, Vera Farmiga, Lili Taylor, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston Writers Chad Hayes, Carey W. Hayes

9 'Sinister' (2012)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Image via Summit Entertainment

True crime author Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) moves to a new home in small-town Pennsylvania with his family. The discovery of a series of videotapes hidden away in the house stirs Ellison to his core. The disturbing nature of the tapes inspires Ellison to investigate the fate of those who occupied the house prior to him and his family. Searching for inspiration for his next work, Ellison soon realizes that digging too deep not only threatens his sanity but the lives of everyone he cares about.

Sinister is a particularly demented mainstream horror movie that provides some of the most intense and memorable scares that the genre has ever seen. Unfortunately, those sentiments are only applicable to a portion of the movie. The mystery and investigatory elements of Sinister (particularly those 8mm film sequences) are especially unnerving and effective. Disappointingly, the movie ditches the atmospheric tension for a painfully derivative and unsatisfying final act that risks souring the whole experience.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Sinister Release Date March 29, 2012 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming RENT

BUY

Cast Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance , Fred Dalton Thompson, James Ransone , Michael Hall D'Addario, Clare Foley ll Runtime 110 Writers C. Robert Cargill, Scott Derrickson

8 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image Via Miramax

The Gecko brothers, Richie and Seth (Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney), are two dangerous outlaws on the run after a bank robbery. After kidnapping a traveling family as a means of crossing the border, the brothers opt to hole up in a seedy truck stop/bar to bide their time. The Geckos will soon realize that the police are the least of their troubles as they've unwittingly entered a nest of blood-sucking vampires.

From Dusk Till Dawn is often fondly remembered as a tongue-in-cheek splatter horror effort, which it certainly is. However, it also serves as a worthy showcase for the zany highs and exhaustive lows that can come from a Robert Rodriguez endeavor. The finesse on display is lampooned by an excessive tonal shift that's far too ironic to be genuinely effective. From Dusk Till Dawn has its place at midnight throwback screenings, but the movie as a whole is a novelty that has since lost some value.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 From Dusk Till Dawn Release Date January 19, 1996 Runtime 108 minutes Cast Quentin Tarantino, Juliette Lewis, George Clooney , Ernest Liu, Harvey Keitel Writers Quentin Tarantino

7 'Final Destination' (2000)

Directed by James Wong