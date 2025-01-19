When it comes to movies, the passage of time can be both a blessing and a curse. For example, a movie such as The Big Lebowski was a commercial flop upon release but eventually found its place in cinema history as one of the most beloved cult classics. On the flip side of that coin, even some popular and successful movies don't hold up as the years go by.

Perhaps it's that they're a product of their time, or perhaps someone involved falls out of favor with the public. After all, the cultural tides are always shifting, and as a result, some movies that were once widely revered and celebrated can get left behind. Sometimes, it can be beneficial to take off the rose-tinted glasses and reflect upon some of the most popular modern movies. This is a selection of ten popular movies that, for one reason or another, aren't quite as good as you may remember them to be.

10 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros.

The troubled and social outcast Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) aspires to be a renowned stand-up comic yet struggles to make a living as a party clown. The corruption of Gotham City consistently beats people like Arthur down, forcing him to adapt and fight back in increasingly violent ways. His transformation into a figure of anarchy begins with a smile.

Joker is too well-made to be anything but a good movie, but long separated from the initial hype and controversy, it's difficult to call Joker a truly great movie. Phoenix is fantastic, of course; that much is evident by his Academy Award win. Yet, Joker lacks imagination when it comes to building up the world of the movie around this towering performance—if Joker were even half as nuanced as it is moody, it would be a modern masterpiece. Instead, it's just a solid character study.

9 'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

Image via Warner Bros.

Set 372 miles above the Earth, Dr Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is serving as an engineer on her first space mission. Stone is joined by veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) on what is to be his final expedition. When a routine spacewalk leads to disaster, Stone and Kowalski are thrust into a fight for survival where outside rescue is all but impossible.

Anybody who would argue that Gravity isn't a complete technical marvel would be fighting a losing battle. Everything from the inventive camerawork and impeccable editing makes Gravity a thoroughly impressive piece of work. Where Gravity falters, however, is in its emotional content—there simply isn't much to latch onto in that regard. Gravity is a movie tailor-made for the theatrical experience, and when that initial awe wears off, a hollowness becomes apparent, holding this sci-fi survival epic back from being the masterpiece that it could've been.

Gravity Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 3, 2013 Cast Sandra Bullock , George Clooney Ed Harris , Orto Ignatiussen , Paul Sharma , Amy Warren Runtime 1h 31m Writers Alfonso Cuarón , Jonás Cuarón , George Clooney

8 'The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When a mysterious alien device with infinite power is stolen by the wicked Asgardian known as Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Avengers Initiative is set into motion. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) must band together to thwart Loki's invasion of Earth.

The Avengers is a monumental achievement and landmark movie in cinema history—it's the epic culmination of years of establishing some of the most iconic comic-book heroes of all time. Few movies have ever been as highly anticipated as The Avengers. That being said, perhaps as a result of future Avengers entries being far superior, The Avengers doesn't quite hit the same nowadays. Sure, there's a certain charm and novelty to seeing these characters unite for the first time that simply can't be replicated, but when nearly every element of this production has since been done better elsewhere, it's understandable to feel a little underwhelmed after a revisiting.

7 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) is ordered to assemble a unit and go behind enemy lines to retrieve Private James Ryan (Matt Damon). The dangerous journey is made all the more treacherous when friction occurs between the members of the unit. It's up to Captain Miller to maintain morale while guiding both his men and Private Ryan back home.

Saving Private Ryan is a fantastically composed war epic that places extreme emphasis on immersing viewers in the brutal and bloody conflict that was WWII. With that being said, there's something just a little off-putting about the signature Spielbergian sentimentality in a film such as this. The violence is lurid, but the emotions can come across as contrived (especially when it comes to that ending). Saving Private Ryan is a rock-solid war movie but far from the genre's most impactful.