Like a well-crafted technical execution, a film's message is a significant element in filmmaking. While features don't necessarily have to have a central lesson to take away for them to be enjoyable, there is no denying that those surely help leave a strong impression on viewers.

After all, a movie's theme is the heart and center of the story and, thus, often aims to leave a thought-provoking imprint in the audience's minds, especially when tackling themes that are frequently socially discussed. Although many have managed to do so seamlessly, others have not so much. On Reddit, cinephiles share some of the most questionable messages in popular films, from the 1980s classic Ferris Bueller's Day Off to the highly controversial The Birth of a Nation.

10 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

The coming-of-age comedy led by Matthew Broderick is one of the biggest hits from the 1980s decade. It narrates the story of a popular high school student who takes a day off from school and goes to great lengths to make the most of it, much to the disappointment of his Principal (Jeffrey Jones), who is determined to stop him by any means necessary.

Despite the film's popularity, many Redditors believe that the iconic John Hughes film features poor morals. "You can do all sorts of bad things but as long as you have a good time, it's all good," HeirophantGreen explained. In a different post, Redwinevino highlighted: "Be a smug little [redacted], do whatever you want and always put yourself in front of your friends needs and everyone will love you for it."

9 'Passengers' (2016)

Although Passengers is cataloged as a science-fiction romance movie, some users on the platform raised eyebrows at the love story between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence's character in the Morten Tyldum feature, which depicts a malfunction in a sleeping pod on a spacecraft during a voyage to a distant planet, transporting 5,258 people.

As TheBattleFaze and many others who agreed would argue, the main lesson to be taken away from the film is: "Be creepy and subject a woman to pretty much being trapped in a spaceship until she dies, just because you have a thing for her, and things will turn out beautifully."

8 'Sierra Burgess is a Loser' (2018)

Ever since Sierra Bugess is a Loser came out, there have been some discussions regarding how poorly written the movie is. While it attempts to send a message on self-love and authenticity by following the most popular girl in high school (Kristine Froseth) and the biggest "loser" (Shannon Purser) as they join forces to win over their crushes, the Netflix original ultimately falls short in executing its initially positive idea.

According to river0fdeceit, the movie "teaches its audience to fake your identity, fake being deaf, and fake being an entirely different person to get the guy you want." Furthermore, Little_Consequence added in a different reply that it also highlights how it is okay to be "entitled, pretentious, to lie and catfish your crushes (and what she did would be considered sexual assault), to betray and purposely humiliate your friend because you're jealous of a situation YOU created."

7 'Twilight' (2008 - 2012)

Twilight is the ultimate guilty pleasure and comfort franchise, especially as fall approaches. The story revolves around Kristen Stewart's awkward character, Bella Swan, and Robert Pattinson's charming hundred-year-old vampire. Their paths cross in the gloomy small town of Forks, where a complicated and passionate romance ignites between them.

While the romantic franchise still counts a few enjoyers all around the globe, many argue that the relationship between the two protagonists is straight-up bizarre and inappropriate. "Intended message: Love is eternal and if he loves you, he’ll do anything to keep you safe," DeeLite04 wrote. "Real message: Stalkers are not romantic. They’re dangerous and creepy even if they’re handsome."

6 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015 - 2018)

Another romantic that stands out when the subject is films with bad messages (and the worst romantic movies ever made) is Fifty Shades of Grey, which traces the controversial — often regarded as "toxic — relationship between college graduate Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and business executive Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) over the years.

"This feels like easy mode, but the 50 Shades trilogy: it's okay if he abuses you, he had a sad past! And he's rich! Giving you nice things = love, right? ...Right??" A Redditor commented. The film has been heavily criticized for "glamorizing" abusive relationships, given its extreme depiction of BDSM practices and emotional manipulation.

5 'Revenge of the Nerds' (1984)

In Revenge of the Nerds, two college students named Gilbert (Anthony Edwards) and Lewis (Robert Carradine) are forced to leave their dormitory after the Alpha Betas fraternity, led by jock Stan (Ted McGinley), confiscates it. The freshmen are eventually asked to live in the gym, while the bullies constantly humiliate them. In response, the geeks assemble and come up with a vengeful plan.

On the platform, several users did not shy away from showcasing their discontentment towards the disturbing incel movie's message. "It’s okay to sexually assault and rape girls as long as you’ve been oppressed by jocks," MachineGunTeacher wrote. "Also, the sorority girls (who didn't do too much) were secretly recorded in the shower and then the nerds released their nudes to the public," vermiciousknid81 added.

4 'Grease' (1978)

Following a summer romance between "good girl" Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) and greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta), Grease endures only one of the most referenced and celebrated romances in pop culture after all these years. However, Redditors have slightly different takes on the beloved tale the film features, which has clearly not aged well.

Many argue that the Randal Kleiser film sends out a terrible message on self-worth, highlighting that in order to "get your man," you evidently need to completely alter yourself first. "Betray who you are to get the guy, and you’ll live happily ever after. Also, that it’s OK to be in high school at 35," a Redditor commented. "Start smoking," ipakookapi joked. "And never stand up to your friends that are being complete bullies for no reason," Sojournancy added.

3 'Meow' (2017)

Many haven't probably heard about 2017's Benny Chan's Meow, a Hong Kong-Chinese family and kids science fantasy revolving around alien lifeforms that have been residing on Earth for thousands of years and transforming themselves into over-sized cats. While it offers audiences an intriguing concept, it leaves much to be desired.

As Some-Basket-4299 highlighted, part of what makes Meow so immoral is the twisted and thoroughly insensitive lesson it sends to disabled people. "A child with a disability gets mercilessly bullied by her peers and teachers," the user wrote. "At the end the cat uses his magic powers to get rid of her disability. Then everyone likes her and she lives happily ever after."

2 'God's Not Dead' (2014)

In this 2014 drama by Harold Cronk, college student Josh Wheaton (Shane Harper) finds his faith being questioned when, on the first day of class, philosophy Professor Radisson (Kevin Sorbo) demands his students to prove the existence of God.

Featuring hurtful stereotypes and a disappointing narrative, the morally questionable God's Not Dead is biased and flawed, with many agreeing that it sends out a terrible message. "The movie played out like how someone would imagine winning an argument in their head while lying in bed trying to fall asleep," AllofaSuddenStory commented. "Coming from a Christian, I hope the Christian film industry ends," ZaCury71 wrote.

1 'The Birth of a Nation' (1915)

Part fiction and part history, The Birth of a Nation vividly portrays the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the complex relationship between two families (The Stonemans, who were pro-Union, and the Camerons, who were pro-Confederacy) during the Civil War and Reconstruction eras, spanning several years. Without a doubt, D. W. Griffith's feature is one of the most controversial and debated films ever made.

Although incredibly well-made and overall groundbreaking for the time it was released, the silent film is widely criticized for its terrifying, heroic depiction of the KKK (which ultimately revived the organization), so it is no wonder why it takes the first place in this list. "To say it supports racism is an understatement. It was basically Klan propaganda and relied on blackface to get the message across," commented whatsadrivein.

