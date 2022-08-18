The big screen has given audiences around the world stories to remember for a lifetime. However, there have been times when the two hours utilized to tell a story weren’t enough, and viewers were left wanting more. Luckily, that is when the small screen intervenes and allows fans to get more of the characters they love so much.

From TV shows with multiple seasons to series that only lasted a few episodes, TV has retold the stories of some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. Whether bringing new details to the scene or retelling some of the most memorable moments, these TV shows based on movies have all delivered what fans were looking for.

11 ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ (1989)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Movies for the entire family are usually a success at the box office because they have a bit of everything for all ages. This was the case for Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, the story of a struggling inventor who accidentally shrinks his and the neighbors’ children to the size of a quarter-inch. The movie was followed by Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

RELATED: New Movies Streaming Now For the Whole Family to Enjoy

But the two movie sequels weren’t the only ways in which the story continued to expand. In 1997, Disney premiered the series, of the same name, which lasted three seasons. The show follows the dad's original experiment that went wrong and a few new ones he tries out.

10 ‘Blade’ (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

Blade counts on a reboot on the way, which set to be one of the most promising new MCU projects. The original film tells the story of a Marvel Comics superhero that is half-vampire, half-human. The movie follows Blade as he tries to protect humans from evil vampires. It premiered in 1998 with Wesley Snipes as the lead.

In 2006, the superhero story took over the small screen for one season. It is based on the MCU characters, and it follows Krista Starr (Jill Wagner) as she realizes her brother has been killed. During her journey, she meets Blade who is played by Sticky Fingaz. The show ran for 10 episodes.

9 ‘Taken’ (2008)

Image via EuropaCorp

Taken is a satisfying story of revenge in which Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) uses his particular set of skills to find his daughter, who has been kidnaped during her trip to Europe. Throughout the film, he uncovers leads and fights bad guys to bring his daughter home. There have been two sequels ever since, released in 2012 and 2014.

In 2017, Bryan Mills became a TV character played by Clive Standen. This version of Mills specializes in rescue missions and works with Christina Hart (Jennifer Beals) as they take on assignments to rescue people, possessions, or international secrets. The show lasted two seasons.

Watch on Fubo

8 ‘Fame’ (1980)

Image via United Artists

In 1980, Fame told the story of a group of teenagers who wanted to attend the New York High School of Performing Arts. As they want to succeed and have dancing careers, they have to deal with other challenges outside of school. The movie discusses topics like discrimination, abortion, suicide, and illiteracy.

Not long after the movie’s premiere, a TV show was released under the same title. Some members of the original cast also joined the series, including Debbie Allen, Gene Anthony Ray, and Lee Curreri. The show ran for six seasons, and can now be streamed on Apple TV.

7 ‘Highlander’ (1986)

Image via Warner Bros.

Highlander was the perfect mix of mortals, immortals, and life-long feuds. Forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) and Lieutenant Frank Moran (Alan North) find themselves in the middle of a feud between immortals as they investigate traces of an ancient weapon found in a car in New York. Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown were part of the original cast.

RELATED: Why 'Highlander' Is the Perfect Franchise to Reboot

Six years after the movie, Highlander: The Series premiered following the story of Duncan MacLeod. This 400-year-old immortal puts his life - which can be ended if his head is cut off — at risk to save mortals from danger. Adrian Paul leads the series for six seasons.

Watch on Peacock

6 ‘A League of Their Own’ (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

When it comes to female empowering movies, A League of Their Own is at the top of the list. Davis herself thought the movie would change everything for women, and while there are some ways to go, it did tell the story of talented women who played in baseball leagues while the men fought during World War II. With a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell, the series showcased women that they can do anything they set their minds on.

Prime Video premiered the series A League of Their Own following the All-American professional women’s baseball league as they travel around the country. The show highlights LGBTQ+ characters and has a talented cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, and Kelly McCormack.

Watch on Prime Video

5 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

When it comes to horror movies, The Exorcist is at the top of everyone’s list. In 1973, viewers were terrified after Regan MacNeil was possessed by a mysterious entity. Her mother seeks the help of two priests, and that is when the demon strikes in the most horrific ways. With a new remake coming this year – The Exorcist: Believer is set to hit theaters on October 13 – there is no better time to check out the TV series made in 2016.

In the small screen version of the story, Geena Davis portrayed a grown-up Regan MacNeil whose family is being attacked by the same entity that possessed her years earlier. This time, the entity is after her daughter, taunting Regan. The show ran for two seasons with Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera as the priests.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Watchmen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Zack Snyder's visually striking and distinctive-structured Watchmen makes for a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel. Set in an alternate 1985 America, Snyder's film depicts superheroes as a common sight. In the aftermath of the murder of a coworker, vigilante Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) launches his own extensive investigation and learns something that could fundamentally alter the course of history as we know it.

In 2019, the high-rated miniseries of the same name created by Damon Lindelof took many by surprise by offering audiences a compelling take on the story. Although the movie and show aren't directly connected, it is set 30 years after the events of the film. The good news for fans of both is that an animated Watchmen film is coming in 2024.

Watch on Max

3 ‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In 1984, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) became everyone’s favorite character after they met him in The Karate Kid. This martial arts movie tells the story of how this grandmaster trains Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as he is being bullied by karate students from the Cobra Kai dojo. As the movie goes on, Daniel ends up competing against his bullies.

RELATED: All 'Karate Kid' Movies, Ranked from Worst to Best

In 2018, Netflix premiered the show Cobra Kai in which rivals Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) face each other once again. Lawrence is looking for redemption and he does so by reopening the dojo. Season 6 is still in the works.

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘Friday Night Lights’ (2004)

Image via Universal Studios

TV and football aficionados are familiar with the show Friday Night Lights which premiered in 2006 and lasted five seasons. The show follows Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his family as he guides a high school team through the season. The pressure is on for the town of Dillon, Texas, where all people care about is winning the state championship.

Many don’t know that the show is based on the 1990 nonfiction book by H. G. Bissinger andthe2004 movie, both of the same name. In the movie, viewers follow the story of Coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) as he inspires the team after their star tailback is injured. Connie Britton starred in both adaptions, playing Sharon Gaines in the movie and Tami Taylor in the show.

Watch on Netflix

1 ‘Fargo’ (1996)

Image via Gramercy Pictures

In recent years, Frances McDormand’s name has been in everyone’s mouth after winning the last two Academy Awards she was nominated for (2018 and 2021). However, that isn’t the first time she’s won. In 1997, she took home an award for her role in Fargo, where she played a police chief investigating a homicide after a car sales assistant hired two men to kidnap his own wife.

The TV series of the same name premiered in 2014 and takes place in the same fictional universe. Fargo (the series) has big industry names in its cast, like Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, and Bob Odenkirk, and is adding Joe Keery to the new season, which was initially set to hit our screens during fall or winter this year but will likely be delayed until 2024 given the current Hollywood strike (via HiddenRemote).

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: TV Shows That Were Cancelled Before They Aired