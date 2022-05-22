“May the force be with you.” “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Great movie quotes have a way of working their way into our collective consciousness, becoming parts of day-to-day life and immortalizing the films they originated from. Be it a great insult, a lovely piece of romantic poetry, or just a brilliant line to say repeatedly, movie quotes often sum up everything perfectly, and the MCU has delivered some of the best in recent times.

RELATED: Marvel Movies Ranked: All MCU Movies From Worst to Best

An outrageous hit with an unrivaled influence on pop culture, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong ever since its inception with 2008’s Iron Man. While best known for its lovable characters and massive action sequences, the MCU has plenty of iconic lines which have seeped through to become part of our everyday vernacular. These quotes have proven to be as reusable as they are memorable, from sharp and snappy one-liners to character-defining phrases.

“He’s a friend from work” — Thor, 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Taika Waititi’s interpretation of the Norse God superhero may not have held the most dramatic dialogue in the MCU, but it certainly had the most hilarious. As Thor (Chris Hemsworth) prepares to battle the Grandmaster’s (Jeff Goldblum) champion of his arena, he lets out a cheer when he sees it's his old pal, the Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who he must face.

Explaining his glee to the bewildered onlookers by announcing the combatant as “a friend from work” was the pitch-perfect hit of goofy comedy to leave fans in hysterics. It also gives us a great line to use when we see our workmates out and about in public.

“He may have been your father, boy, but he wasn’t your daddy” — Yondu, 'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2'

Despite only having two films of their own (so far, at least), the Guardians of the Galaxy have given us plenty of laughs, thrills, and spectacular lines along the way. Coming from the delightfully fun sequel, this particular quote may not have much resonance in day-to-day life, but it’s simply too good not to say when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 comes up in conversation.

As comical as the line is, it’s the perfect inflection on the film’s emphasis on the importance of found family. Michael Rooker’s delivery and his “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all!” line cemented Yondu as a fan favorite we all wish we got to see more of before he departed.

“On your left” — Steve Rogers, 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier'

Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) quip to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was an excellent start to what would become one of the more powerful and authentic friendships in the MCU. The light-hearted banter has also become one of the most well-known and beloved gags from the franchise.

It has been mimicked countless times between friends in any range of competitive endeavors ever since. The line was also re-used as Sam Wilson/Red Falcon spearheaded the emergence of heroes assembling to take on Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) forces at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

“Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good” — Peter Parker, 'Avengers: Infinity War'

There wasn’t a single person in the audience who didn’t feel Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) angst when he sensed his demise as one of the victims of The Snap. Terrified of being turned to dust, he clung to his mentor as he begged to be spared from his cruel fate.

RELATED: The Saddest MCU Moments That We Still Love 3000

The scene had an impressive emotional weight attached to it, which has been embodied in Spider-Man’s honest yet straightforward line, re-used countless times by fans in (hopefully) less dire situations. Still, the sentiment is that something has gone askew, and we don’t feel so good about it.

“I am inevitable” — Thanos, 'Avengers: Endgame'

Every great villain has had a line that has effectively and concisely detailed their judgment of their power. Thanos had many, but armed with the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame, he delivered this memorable quote as not only a sign of his own unyielding will but also an indication that Earth’s heroes would be powerless to stop him.

RELATED: Every MCU Movie Villain Ranked from Worst to Best

While the egregious boast didn’t go so well for the Mad Titan, it hasn’t stopped fans from using it regularly. Watch out for your Marvel-loving mates if they comment on their inevitability; chances are they’re about to gloat about something.

“I am Iron Man” - Tony Stark, Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame

Thanos may have been inevitable, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was Iron Man. The legendary line was the perfect stamp on the MCU’s debut film way back in 2008 and had a powerful resonance when used again as Stark vanquished Thanos and his armies from existence.

Showcasing just how far Tony had grown over the journey, what was initially a somewhat vain announcement of his feats became the character’s last words before making the ultimate sacrifice for humanity.

“Because that’s what heroes do” — Thor, 'Thor: Ragnarok'

In the realms of pop-culture influence and social media, Thor’s line has become an uplifting message of praise for everyday people who have made the world a better place. It’s easy to forget that the God of Thunder was talking about himself in the context of the film.

While trying to convince Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) to join him in reclaiming his throne, he emphasizes his bravery only to cut himself off by hitting himself in the head with a ball. Thor vowed to protect his homeland and put smiles on faces while doing it… because that’s what heroes do.

“We’re in the endgame now” — Dr. Steven Strange, 'Avengers: Infinity War'

At first, it was a perplexing response when Tony asked why Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) gave up the infinity stone to Thanos, but it all made sense soon enough. Not only did the sorcerer’s line go on to provide the title for the climactic Avengers movie, but it also bled into everyday use amongst the fans.

RELATED: Cameos We Can't Believe Didn't Happen in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

With an obvious connotation of being used when nearing the end of something, Dr. Strange’s quote has been used in memes with a vast range of meanings and levels of appropriateness. It is always funny, though, how we hear Cumberbatch’s delivery when we see the screenshot; in fact, we’ve all probably used the line a few times ourselves.

“No, I don’t think I will” - Steve Roger, 'Avengers: Endgame'

There is no doubting Steve Rogers’ proud refusal to share the details of the life he finally got to live with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) was perfectly delivered by Evans. Holding just the right amount of pride and secrecy, his half-smile portrayed everything we needed to know.

Another of the MCU’s lines which have been embedded as a cultural landmark through excessive memeing, it has undoubtedly popped up in countless conversations. If you’re being asked about something, you’re not interested in disclosing, dropping Cap’s one-liner could help you out.

“That’s my secret, captain. I’m always angry” - Bruce Banner, 'The Avengers'

Prefacing one almighty (and timely) Hulk transformation, Bruce Banner dropped what would become one of the most consistently referenced lines of dialogue from any film this century. As one hell of a baddie comes flying towards the Avengers, Captain America suggests it might be time for Banner to get angry, and the rest is history.

While "angry" can and has been interchanged with other emotions or feelings depending on what is relevant to the quip, when someone starts saying, “that’s my secret, captain…” you know immediately what they’re quoting. From viral memes to chats with friends, this line has been used at one time or another by most fans of the MCU.

KEEP READING:The Best Marvel Movies Not In The MCU, Ranked

'American Metal': John Travolta-Led Movie Acquired By Saban Films

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Ryan Heffernan (18 Articles Published) Ryan Heffernan is an Australian writer and aspiring filmmaker with an Honours degree in Film Production from the University of Canberra. With a great love of storytelling, he adores films with complex characters and challenging narratives. His other hobbies and interests include Australian sports, history and gaming. More From Ryan Heffernan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe