Science fiction has always been one of the most versatile and interesting genres in movies. The possibilities are quite literally endless, limited only by a filmmaker's imagination and creativity regarding the future and technology. However, the world is at the point where some science fiction movies (especially older ones) are less fantastical and instead mirror current-day and modern technology.

When it comes to movies, the cultural tides are always shifting. Whether certain movies are a product of their time, the initial hype has since subsided, or some of the stars involved have lost favor in the public eye, plenty of factors can lead to a movie not holding up upon a revisit. This list is a selection of science fiction movies that, for one reason or another, aren't quite as good as you may remember them to be.

10 'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Earth has fallen victim to a series of attacks by monstrous sea creatures that emerge from a portal deep beneath the Pacific Ocean. To combat these beasts, known as Kaiju, a special type of weapon was developed: massive robots piloted by humans via neural links. As the Kaiju evolve to be even stronger against our advancement, an effort to close the deep sea portal is humanity's last hope against total annihilation.

The best thing that Pacific Rim has going for it is visionary director Guillermo del Toro's steady creative hand. Even so, this is a movie that is less nuanced and more boyish than one might've expected from the filmmaker. While Pacific Rim seemingly doesn't strive to be any more than flashy popcorn entertainment, the fun setpieces can't make up for the painfully derivative drama and uninspired character writing. Fans of monster movies are sure to love Pacific Rim, but the lack of imagination that one would want from a del Toro effort can prove to be disappointing.

9 'Oblivion' (2013)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Set in the distant future of 2077, Earth has been left ravaged after a decades-long war with a hostile extra-terrestrial species. Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) is one of the last drone repairmen stationed on the devastated planet. Jack's perception of past events is challenged upon discovering a crashed spacecraft, and the potential for a greater, brighter future lies at the end of a complex mystery.

Oblivion isn't a bad movie by any means, but it is disappointingly familiar. For all the glossy sci-fi visuals and impressive vistas that director Joseph Kosinski infuses, there's a lack of original or especially compelling ideas. Harper simply isn't an interesting character—an issue exasperated further by the casting of the often-charismatic superstar Tom Cruise. Oblivion is a pretty-looking sci-fi action movie that never reaches its full potential and doesn't leave much of an impression.

8 'Men in Black' (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

The Men in Black is one of the world's best-kept secret agencies, operating completely under the radar while monitoring all cases of extra-terrestrial happenings on Earth. When one of the agency's finest, Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones), is tasked with finding recruits, New York City cop James Edwards (Will Smith) rises to the occasion. Agent K and new agent J must band together to halt a new and especially dangerous alien threat.

Men in Black is a fun and often charming diversion that soars on the chemistry of its leads. As a science fiction movie, however, Men in Black barely scratches the surface when it comes to realizing its creative potential, opting instead for a threadbare crowd-pleaser that never fully commits to its bit. Men in Black is more quippy than truly clever and lacks the flavor that could've made it a genre classic.

7 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Directed by Steven Spielberg