Sure, there are countless great series that stand the test of time. But, whether the main issues are outdated jokes or unlikeable characters viewers can not stand a second time around, there is also a bunch that clearly do not hold up so well. FromBattlestar Galactica to Lost, Reddit analyzes what went wrong with ten different shows that used to be great.

10 'Battlestar Galactica' (1978 - 1979)

Following a group of human survivors who attempt to escape the destruction of their homeworlds (the Twelve Colonies) abroad their spacecraft in a desperate search for a new home (the planet Earth) while also being pursued by Cylons, Battlestar Galactica by Richard A. Colla was a very poignant, innovative series during the '70s.

Although the series' impact on pop culture was undoubtedly notable, Redditors seem to prefer the 2004 remake nowadays. "I loved the original 'Battlestar Galactica' as a kid. I loved the 'Battlestar Galactica' remake as an adult," RafeDangerous explains. "Then I went back and watched the original again and....oof. So cheesy and the production values would barely cut it for a college film-school project now lol."

9 'Punky Brewster' (1984 - 1988)

Punky Brewster centers around the title character (Soleil Moon Frye, who reprised her role in an up-to-date version of the show which premiered in 2021 but wasn't renewed) as she navigates through life while being raised by her foster parent (George Gaynes).

On the platform, widowwannabe says, "When I cut the cable cord and started streaming I was excited to see the old shows. I watched 3 episodes of that and couldn't watch anymore." Back in the day, the 1984 show was peak family television featuring a feel-good narrative and bubbly characters.

8 'Family Ties' (1982 - 1989)

In this 1982 family sitcom, viewers take a sneak peek inside ex-hippies Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse's (Meredith Baxter) and their children's – that turned out complete opposites – lives. Alex (Michael J. Fox) is a conservative, Mallory (Justine Bateman) is a popular fashionista, Jennifer (Tina Yothers) is first introduced to viewers as a tomboy, and then there's the youngest of the bunch, Andrew (Brian Bonsall).

"Family Ties. I can't believe how horrible it is now," tombacca1 wrote. "I didn’t realize how preachy it was! Definitely doesn’t hold up," a Reddit user added in a reply. While Gary David Goldberg's show was widely considered one of the best shows in the '80s, it surely does not come across as such nowadays, seemingly also due to its unlikable characters. "Alex Keaton is unbearably awful, cringe and idiotic," salvadordg said.

7 'Full House' (1987 - 1995)

Jeff Franklin's Full House focuses on a widowed sportscaster (Bob Saget) as he attempts to raise his three little daughters (one of them played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, while the other two by Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin) with the help of his rock musician brother-in-law (John Stamos) and comedian best friend (Dave Coulier).

On Reddit, okieboat says that they "watched that show every Friday as a kid," much like many other users on the platform, but "can't watch more then 2 minutes now. It's horrible." On a different post, a now-deleted Reddit user pinpointed how they "couldn't stand the sappy 'Here's the lesson we learned during the last 20 minutes' scene that ended every episode" after rewatching Full House's best seasons as a teenager.

6 'The Dukes of Hazzard' (1979 - 1985)

Set in the rural community of Hazzard, The Dukes of Hazzard depicts the adventures of cousins Bo (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) as they have a running battle with the authorities. The Gy Waldron show was surely very popular and highly entertaining back then, with millions of viewers each week checked in.

What's more, the show was pulled from the air indefinitely due to its usage of the Confederate flag (according to Today). Although it remains well-known today, the series does not impress audiences as it once did. "The Dukes of Hazzard doesn't hold up unfortunately. It's actually kinda awful," DonGeronimo wrote on the website.

5 'Seinfeld' (1989 - 1998)

Starring Jerry Seinfeld as himself, the 1989 show (which was created by the actor) shines a light on Seinfeld's chaotic New York City life as a stand-up comedian and depicts his relationship with his quirky, equally tumultuous group of friends.

When users were asked which shows do not hold up watching now, GenXer1977 said, "I’m going to say anything with a laugh track. I tried watching Seinfeld recently and I couldn’t stand the audience laughter after every single line a character delivers! I couldn’t get through and episode." Many people agreed that Seinfeld has aged badly.

4 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Revolving around the aftermath of a plane crash on a flight between Sydney and Los Angeles, Lost follows the surviving passengers as they attempt to stay alive on a remote island in the tropical Pacific. In the meantime, mysteries about the secret island unveil. To survive, the characters must team up and work together.

Though a good amount of people on Reddit believe that the series does not hold up, Lost still counts on a big fanbase due to its gripping and enthralling storyline. "I tried rewatching Lost recently and I could only make it through one and a half episodes... The dialog and overall look of it just give it away as a primetime cable TV show from ten years ago, and it ain't pretty," eiviitsi remarked.

3 'Melrose Place' (1992 - 1999)

Set in an apartment block in the West Hollywood district of Los Angeles as a series centering around a group of friends – shining a light on their dreams, ambitions, conflicts, and conquests – the Aaron Spelling soap opera caught the attention of global audiences during the '90s.

On Reddit, Melrose Place is also a popular answer to the question. "Shows that really don't hold up at all? Oh my gosh...go back and try to get through the first season of Melrose Place," Atroxa suggests. "I guess most dramas just don’t work 25 years later," a now-deleted Reddit account wrote on a different post.

2 'Sex and the City' (1998 - 2004)

After managing to stay relevant in pop culture all these years, it is almost impossible to have not at least heard of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. In the series, a writer on sex and love finally gets married to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) — until he rejects her all of a sudden, and she leans on her girlfriends for support.

What bugs Redditors the most about the series on a second watch is Carrie's insensibility. As nozemetz puts it, "Carrie seems really self-centered and shallow. While all of her friends face real issues like infertility and cancer, all she wants to talk about are her stupid problems." There are also conversations on the platform surrounding the series' questionable storylines that "aged like milk", according to another Reddit user.

1 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

Much like what happens with the previously mentioned series, it is immensely hard not to know about the existence of David Crane's show. Friends centers around a group of (you guessed it) friends as they navigate through life in New York City and go through all sorts of drama.

While the show's popularity remains incredibly high (quite possibly the most watched '90s sitcom today), people on Reddit believe it has aged terribly. "I happened to watch an episode of Friends that was on a few months ago. I didn't like the show much when it was first on, but I found it tolerable," RedditSkippy said. "25 years on, and it. was. horrible. I don't understand the nostalgia for it at all."

