For many, sitcoms are an easy and relaxing viewing experience that mixes great comedy with great characters in often incredibly unlikely situations. Therefore, they can often be deemed repetitive, formulaic, and lacking in depth when compared to what is considered more prestige television.

However, time and time again, popular sitcoms have proven that they deserve to be recognized as quality television, with certain episodes that defy those low expectations and showcase incredible performances from actors, brilliant direction, and intelligent writing. These episodes, and sitcoms in general, have lasted the test of time, still being rewatched and discussed many years later by both new and old fans.

10 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Season 5, Episode 14, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out"

Image via Warner Bros. Studios

Friends has many memorable moments and episodes where the hilarious dynamic between the six main friends completely carries the storyline, and none are better than "The One Where Everybody Finds Out." This episode depicts the long-awaited moments in which Rachel, Phoebe, and Ross discover that Monica and Chandler are in a relationship. Rather than letting the couple in on their newfound knowledge, Rachel, Phoebe, and Joey begin a hilarious game of chicken with the duo, in which Phoebe attempts to convincingly flirt with Chandler, in order to get them to admit to their romance.

The episode features some truly heartwarming moments between beloved couple Monica and Chandler, but also allows Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow, who are the undeniable standouts, to showcase their comedic abilities, with Kudrow's earning her an Emmy nomination. To this day, the episode is frequently discussed and turned into memes online, and boasts a whopping 9.7/10 on IMDb.

9 'New Girl' (2011-2018)

Season 4, Episode 6, "Background Check"

Image via Meriwether Productions.

New Girl follows a group of quirky, chaotic, unlikely roommates and the friendships and romances that occur during their time living together in Los Angeles. Many would agree that a lot of the best episodes are those where all the characters are together, their storylines intersecting, and the characters get to play off of one another in hilarious ways.

The season 4 episode, "Background Check," brings the roommates together in one of the funniest and most bizarre predicaments that they face. In order to successfully join the Police Academy, Winston must undergo a background check, which includes his supervisor visiting their home. When Jess informs the group that she believes she is in possession of some illegal substances, hilarity ensues as the friends try to hide and dispose of the substances, while trying not to look suspicious in front of Winston's supervisor. Everything becomes even more ridiculous when it is revealed that the substance they were all afraid of is, in fact, aquarium rocks.

8 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Season 6, Episode 16, "Connection Lost"

Image via 20th Century Fox Television.

In recent years, film and television have capitalized on technology, with movies such as Searching and even TV shows like The Simpsons utilizing computer screens and video calls within their narratives. However, none have been as brilliantly executed as Modern Family's "Connection Lost."

"Connection Lost" follows Claire and the family, as they try to track down Haley after she and her mother have a huge fight. The episode is a rollercoaster of misinformation and misunderstandings, as Claire is led to believe that Haley has eloped to Vegas, when she is really at home and asleep the entire time. "Connection Lost" perfectly represents the chaotic dynamic of the large family, plays into the classic but hilarious trope of the eldest, Jay, not understanding technology, and is undoubtedly a technical feat. The episode won the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Mixing at the 2015 awards.

7 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Season 7, Episode 21, "Goodbye, Michael"

Image via Capital United Nations

While The Office continued to delight audiences and achieve acclaim in the show's eighth and ninth seasons, for many, the sad departure of Steve Carell as Michael Scott marked the end of the golden era of The Office. While protagonist Michael was a divisive character within the show, he was incredibly beloved by audiences and deserved a great send off, which is exactly what he got.

While the office believes it is Michael's second to last day, the viewer becomes aware that he is leaving for Colorado that evening, hoping that his deception allows for a clean break and stops him from changing his mind. However, Jim and Pam both learn that Michael is leaving early, and are able to say genuine, heartfelt goodbyes. The episode is heartwarming and bittersweet, as the characters show just how much they genuinely care about each other, underneath the arguments, jibes, and clashing personalities. The episode is rated an impressive 9.8/10 on IMDb, with many believing it should have marked the end of The Office altogether.

6 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Season 7, Episode 4, "Leslie and Ron"

Image via NBC

Parks and Recreation has a large ensemble of characters who are coworkers, and, as such, depicts many unlikely friendships, dynamics, and alliances. One of the most beloved yet unlikely duos is that of Ron Swanson and Leslie Knope, who are complete polar opposites. Knope is a positive optimist who has faith in the government and wants to help the people. Ron, on the other hand, is a pessimistic, traditionally masculine opponent to the government, who has a general hatred of people. The two frequently clash, which leads to the episode, "Leslie and Ron," in season seven.

After an intense argument, Leslie and Ron are locked in a room together by their colleagues, and forced to try and figure out their differences. Over the course of the night, the duo bicker and clash as they try to discover the root cause of their rivalry. As the two take a trip down memory lane that results in pulling off fire alarms, getting drenched by sprinklers, and becoming intoxicated, the duo discover the trivial beginnings of their mutual dislike, and find that in among that, there is love between them.

5 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Season 6, Episode 14, "Happy Ending"

Image via Netflix

While many sitcoms have fallen victim to an unsatisfying or poorly received final episode, Schitt's Creek's final episode is arguably it's best, as it manages to wrap up a six-season run in a way that serves both the audience and the characters perfectly.

"Happy Ending" depicts the long awaited marriage between David and Patrick, and in classic sitcom style, not everything goes to plan. The rollercoaster of events allows for genuine, heartfelt moments between David and Alexis - the happy couple proving just how strong their relationship is - and for Moira Rose to steal the show yet again, as she acts as officiant in one of her typically larger-than-life outfits. The episode perfectly showcases just how much the Rose family have grown and developed as people across the series, and lets them end up in a place of happiness and fulfillment.

4 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Season 5, Episode 14, "The Box"

Image via Universal Television

Bottle episodes in sitcoms can often be incredibly hit or miss, with the narratives taking place in one main location and relying a lot on the characters. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's season five bottle episode, "The Box," isn't just a hit. It's arguably the show's best episode.

"The Box" follows Jake and Captain Holt as they spend a night interrogating murder suspect Phillip Davidson, a smart and successful dentist portrayed by Sterling K. Brown, who has been accused of killing his partner. The father-son dynamic between Jake and Holt is incredibly popular, and the two characters bounce off of each other perfectly as they try and keep up with the wit and deflection of Davidson in order to obtain a confession. Brown gave an incredible performance, which earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, and assisted Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher in portraying some of their characters' best moments.

3 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005 -)

Season 4, Episode 13, "The Nightman Cometh"

Image via FX

Coming in at sixteen seasons and over 170 episodes, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a long list of brilliant moments and standout episodes, with fans consistently debating which comes out on top. The series follows a group of questionable characters who cause chaos whilst running an Irish Pub in Philadelphia; their huge personalities making for some now iconic occurrences.

"The Nightman Cometh" follows Charlie and the gang as they attempt to stage a musical that he has written. Obviously, nothing goes to plan and the event descends into arguments and chaos, until it materializes that Charlie only put on the show as an elaborate marriage proposal to The Waitress. The episode garnered so much positive attention from fans and critics that it was later adapted into a short stage musical, with the series' cast reprising their roles.

2 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

Season 2, Episode 9, "Slap Bet"

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

How I Met Your Mother is famous for its recurring jokes, which are quoted by fans and within pop culture to this day. The season 2 episode, "Slap Bet," provides the origin for two of the most beloved running gags on the show, the Slap Bet, and Robin Sparkles, and as such is considered by many to be one of the best episodes of HIMYM.

When the characters discover that Robin is afraid of malls, they all piece together theories about where her phobia stems from, with Barney speculating that she appeared in adult movies, and Marshall believing she got married in a mall when she was young. The Slap Bet is born, with the loser agreeing to let the winner slap them as hard as they can across the face. It eventually materializes that both are wrong, with Robin actually having been a teen pop sensation in Canada, where she performed her hit song in malls. This episode not only introduced such beloved jokes, but it highlighted the dynamic between the characters perfectly, introduced a catchy tune, and delved into the backstory of Robin, who had been something of a mystery up until now.