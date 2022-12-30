When it comes to Hallmark Channel movies, you can always count on the familiar faces of alum like the Queen of Christmas Lacey Chabert, Hallmark leading man Andrew Walker, and soap opera-turned-romcom star Ryan Paevey to show up on your screen and make you long for a romance like theirs. But sometimes, you just might see a familiar face that you were never expecting.

From notable female powerhouses to memorable Scream cast members to some unexpected royalty, several major celebrities have graced the screens of Hallmark Channel viewers in romcoms and Christmas films over the years.

Dolly Parton

From Mountain Magic Christmas to Christmas of Many Colors, Dolly Parton has been no stranger to acting or to Christmas specials over the course of her career, and in 2019, the country phenomenon headed to Hallmark Channel for a Christmas movie centered around her Tennessee theme park Dollywood.

Christmas at Dollywood starred Hallmark alums Danica McKellar and Niall Matter, and featured some special scenes with Parton herself in the romcom about two opposing event planners who are hired to plan a Christmas celebration at Dollywood and form an unexpected romance.

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi went from computer geek Chuck to superhero Shazam in recent years, but in between those notable roles, the actor starred alongside Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel in 2013's Remember Sunday, a Hallmark Hall of Fame film that originally premiered on ABC before airing on Hallmark Channel.

Levi played Gus opposite Bledel's Molly in this 50 First Dates-esque story about a waiter who falls in love with a jewelry seller who lives with short-term memory loss, the two starting over each day as Molly attempts to grow their relationship.

Meghan Markle

Long before she ever was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had a promising career in Hollywood. Starting with a minor role on General Hospital and a stint as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal, Markle eventually made it over to Hallmark Channel where she starred in the 2016 romcom Dater's Handbook.

Markle played leading lady Cass, who, after reading a book on dating, decides to change her entire personality in order to find the right man, even though he's been right in front of her all along.

Skeet Ulrich

Skeet Ulrich may be best known for his roles in Scream and Riverdale, but some may be surprised to learn that the actor starred in a lesser-known Hallmark Hall of Fame film that soared on CBS during its 2005 premiere.

Ulrich starred alongside Keri Russell in The Magic of Ordinary Days,based on the novel by Ann Howard Creel about a young, unwed, expectant mother who winds up in an arranged marriage to a farmer and creates an unexpected family during World War II despite their utter differences.

Patti LaBelle

Best known for hits like "Lady Marmalade" and "On My Own," Grammy Award-winning singer Patti LaBelle also has a long list of film and TV work under her belt, including a starring role in the 2018 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film Christmas Everlasting.

The movie stars Tatyana Ali as Lucy, a successful lawyer whose life comes to a halt when her sister unexpectedly passes away just before the holidays and she's called upon to handle her estate, arriving back home to friends old and new, including LaBelle's Mrs. Swinson.

LeAnn Rimes

When LeAnn Rimes isn't belting out the hits or winning The Masked Singer as a singing sun, she's had a notable career in acting, from a one-episode stint on Days of Our Lives to a starring role in Hallmark's It's Christmas, Eve.

Not only did Rimes supply the soundtrack to the 2018 film, but she played the titular character Eve, a school superintendent who rediscovers her love of music after meeting one of her students' single fathers, who happens to work in the school's music department that's in need of financial help.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler may be best remembered for his time as Fonzie on Happy Days, and later to a whole new generation as Principal Himbry in Scream, but in 2008, the actor became known as Uncle Ralph in the Hallmark Christmas film The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

The film follows Jen, who is all business when it comes to Christmas until her Uncle Ralph arrives and introduces her to Morgan, a Christmas-loving young man who shows Jen the meaning of the season with the help of her uncle.

Ben Savage

When you think of Ben Savage, odds are all you can see is little Cory Matthews causing hijinks for Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World. But in recent years, after reprising his iconic sitcom role in the Disney Channel reboot Girl Meets World, the actor headed to Hallmark in one of the network's first Hanukkah-themed films.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! premiered in 2020 and followed Savage as David, a friend to a Jewish family who learn of a long-lost relative who only ever celebrated Christmas, and learn of her holiday traditions while guiding her through theirs.

Mariah Carey

In 2015, Hallmark Channel's Queen of Christmas Lacey Chabert teamed up with the music world's Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey in A Christmas Melody, which marked the singer's directorial debut for film.

According to the movie's IMDb, Carey cast her favorite Mean Girls actor in the lead role as Kristin while Carey played her own mean girl character Melissa McKean-Atkinson in this movie centered around the power of music during the Christmas season, which concludes with the movie's child stars performing Carey's Christmas hit that year, "Oh Santa."

Christopher Lloyd

With a slew of notable works under his belt from the 80s classic Back to the Future to 2022's Spirit Halloween: The Movie, Christopher Lloyd tackles any genre he's thrown into. And in recent years, one of those genres has been romantic Christmas comedies on Hallmark Channel.

Lloyd made his Hallmark Channel debut in 2015 with Just in Time for Christmas as Grandpa Bob, and returned to the network in 2021 in Next Stop, Christmas as a magical train conductor alongside his former Back to the Future co-star Lea Thompson.

