There may be TV shows that are popular and well-loved, but people are just not convinced that they will live up to the hype. Popular TV shows become a must-watch in the first place either because of their characters, compelling plot lines, or even the eye-catching cinematography.

However, even if everyone around them seems to be fascinated by a popular TV show, some are not that entranced by it. Even if a show has the highest Nielsen or IMBd ratings, some people are just not intrigued to watch the series. Reddit users discussed why there are certain popular TV shows that they will never start watching.

1 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Spanning over 18 seasons, Grey's Anatomy had become one of the most-watched series on U.S. television. There are various reasons why the show was popular enough to reach 18 years. Fans are engaged in intriguing medical cases or their diversity of characters. Longtime fans can quickly come up with Grey's Anatomy's best episodes.

Despite its popularity, some people just refuse to watch it. Reddit user Ovatsug97 said that they're being convinced to watch it but won't because they don't like the idea of doctors getting into relationships with their workmates. Other Reddit users say that they don't want to watch it simply because there are too many episodes.

2 '13 Reasons Why' (2017 - 2020)

Based on the book, 13 Reasons Why became Netflix's instant hit when it first came out in 2017. In its first season alone, the show sparked conversations about sensitive topics through the characters' storylines and narrated storytelling. Because of this, however, it's also the reason why people choose not to watch the show.

While there are debates among Reddit users on whether 13 Reasons Why glamorizes these sensitive issues, they agreed that the depiction of these sensitive issues is enough for them not to watch it.

3 'Euphoria' (2019 -)

Euphoria is known for showing a raw representation of life as a teenager, including the issues of explicit substance. Aside from this, longtime viewers are drawn to watching it because of the visuals, fashion styles, and plot twists that keep them on their feet.

Despite this, Reddit users refuse to watch it simply because it revolves around high school drama. Cxnnnamonroll said that Euphoria looks like another teen show that isn't that interesting. Some Reddit users are not in the show's target demographic which may explain why they don't want to watch another high school show.

4 'Riverdale' (2017 -)

There is something about the mystery and suspense that Riverdale has that got fans intrigued with the show. Even though some of the storylines don't make sense, it's one of those shows that are so bad, it's good.

While the show can be a guilty pleasure, some Reddit users are not interested in watching it because of the many confusing twists and turns. Even Riverdale fans in the thread say that they enjoy watching it despite the plots making no sense. However, for some people, when a show doesn't make sense, they just don't watch it.

5 'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022)

The Walking Dead is so compelling to loyal fans because the characters' fight for survival and the challenges they face keep viewers glued to their screens. With the show spanning over 12 years, The Walking Dead had both its worst and best seasons.

Reddit user IDontFeel24YearsOldshared that they never watched the show because it never looked attractive to them. On top of that, other Reddit users discussed how they heard from friends that the show isn't consistently good throughout. They agreed that this threw them off from starting the eleven-season show.

6 'Emily in Paris' (2020 -)

Netflix's Emily in Paris is another TV show that is so bad it's good, as well as a pop culture phenomenon. Something about following along with Emily's (Lily Collins) adventures in Paris makes the show irresistible to watch.

However, there are Reddit users who refuse to become another Emily in Paris viewer. A few reasons they shared were that the premise of an American living in France didn't appeal to them. Some Reddit users say they've come across clips of the show, and the overacting and stereotypical portrayal of France led to them not wanting to watch one full episode.

7 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007 - 2019)

A show people often recommended to their academic and intellectual friends was The Big Bang Theory. As this comedy sitcom had lasted 12 seasons and rose into popularity, it's expected that there would be new viewers intrigued to watch it.

Nonetheless, not only are there Reddit userswho refuse to become a new viewer, some are already offended by the show before they even watched it. One Reddit userconsiders themselves as a "nerd" and refuses to watch The Big Bang Theorybecause of the nerd stereotypes and too many science-related punchlines.

8 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-)

There are so many twists and turns in The Handmaid's Tale that made it become one of the most popular shows to stream. The show bought Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel to life which was set in the future where women were stripped of their civil rights. With that comes intense scenes that feature strong language, violence, and graphic scenes not suitable for everyone.

Reddit users agree that the show already sounds uncomfortable to watch. Mmmsoap said that they don't have the emotional bandwidth to process a heavy show like The Handmaid's Tale. Additionally, ChrisNYC70 similarly shared that they would get more upset while watching the show rather than being entertained.

9 'The Crown' (2016 -)

The Crown, based on the real-life British monarchy had become so popular because it gave viewers an inside look at the royal family's personal lives. The show allowed viewers to see how the life of Queen Elizabeth II unfolded during her reign, as well as the rest of her family.

Yet, a few Reddit users don't have any interest in the British monarchy and its history in general. As a result, they have no interest in watching the show, regardless of their current view of the royal family. Reddit user tommybezreh17 said that they simply just can't imagine the show being good.

10 'Yellowstone'' (2018 -)

Yellowstone has been crushing ratings in 2022, averaging 16 million views according to Nielsen ratings. This show had become extraordinarily popular because of the intriguing family drama, scandalous events, and reveals of dark secrets. As Yellowstone rose in popularity, loyal fans called the series a must-watch.

Still, Reddit users including TAG_X-Actorefuse to start the show because so many people kept hyping it up. Other Reddit users agree and say that they don't want to watch Yellowstone because everyone they know insists that it's good. Ultimately, other users don't find western shows and family dramas interesting and are not interested in watching despite the hype.

