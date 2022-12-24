Emily in Paris recently returned for a third season on Netflix. The Lily Collins-starring show about a young woman from the US Midwest living and working in a Parisian luxury marketing agency has proven a hit for the streamer despite less-than-positive critical reviews. Indeed, Emily in Paris often gets criticized for being the epitome of style over substance.

Still, it wouldn't be the first time a critically-reviled show became a fan favorite; that's the backbone of the reality TV industry. However, many other scripted shows have also amassed massive fan support despite attracting scathing reviews, so Emily is hardly alone in the fan-versus-critics fight.

'Emily In Paris' (2020 - )

Emily in Paris is like a macaron without any filling: pretty on the outside but empty on the inside. Lily Collins remains her devastatingly charming self, receiving some welcome help from the scene-stealing Ashley Park and the flawless Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. However, it's not enough to make the show rise above its own ridiculousness.

Critics haven't been kind to Emily, calling it clichéd, dumb, and superficial. Not that fans care, however. The show was an instant hit from the moment it premiered in 2020 and remains one of the streamer's most consistent performers today. It might never rise to become one of Netflix's best originals, but it excels at what it is: a silly show that's all about escapism and pretty people wearing pretty clothes.

'Manifest' (2018 - 2023)

The 2010s delivered many great supernatural thriller shows, including Manifest. The plot centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial flight who reappear after being presumed dead for five years. Manifest stars a large ensemble cast, including Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh.

Although Manifest grew to become one of television's best underrated jewels, it didn't get off to a strong start. Critics praised the premise but criticized the execution, although the cast received positive notices across the board. However, the bad reviews didn't detract fans from becoming hooked on the mystery, warranting Manifest's survival for another two seasons and its resuscitation by Netflix after NBC canceled it following season 3. It also helped that Manifest's quality improved in later seasons, with its current fourth effort attracting strong notices.

'Riverdale' (2017 - )

Riverdale began as an intriguing neo-noir twist on the classic teen formula. The show modernized the Archie comics and featured a murder mystery as the hook for its first season, becoming one of the most interesting teen shows of the 2010s. However, things went downhill after season 2, with the show becoming increasingly buffoonish and meta until it was no longer recognizable.

And yet, fans have stuck around with it. It might not have a giant viewership, but its numbers were good enough for The CW to keep it around as one of its flagship series. Interestingly, fans seem to be hate-watching Riverdale rather than actually enjoying it, but at least they are watching. The show's seventh and final season will debut in 2023, proving that, in Hollywood, bad publicity is good publicity.

'2 Broke Girls' (2011 - 2017)

Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings joined forces to create the crass comedy 2 Broke Girls. Starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, the show revolves around two struggling waitresses who join forces to start a cupcake business. Jennifer Coolidge and Garrett Morris co-star.

Reviews for the show weren't kind. Everyone agreed Dennings and Behrs were a delight to watch, but critics took issue with the series' extensive use of sexual innuendo and offensive humor that heavily relied on racial and sexual stereotypes. However, 2 Broke Girls remained a strong performer for CBS, ensuring its survival for six seasons.

'Fuller House' (2016 - 2020)

Fuller House premiered on Netflix on February 2016 as a way to cash in on the nostalgia that ruled the late 2010s. The show centered on D.J. Tanner, a single mother of three who lived in her childhood home with her sister and best friend. Most of the original show's cast reprised their roles at some point throughout the five seasons, except for the notoriously aloof Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Reviews for Fuller House were never good, but it became a hit on Netflix. However, the streamer pulled the plug, announcing that season 5 would be the last. Nowadays, Netflix has so much content that Fuller House is one of those TV spin-offs audiences already forgot existed. However, it was a hit throughout its original run.

'Ghost Whisperer' (2005 - 2010)

Jennifer Love-Hewitt cashed in the last chips of influence she amassed throughout the 90s and turned them into a CBS supernatural vehicle for her. Ghost Whisperer tells the story of Melinda Gordon, an antique store owner who can see and talk to the dead. Most episodes feature a case-of-the-day format, in which Melinda encounters a new ghost and helps it cross to the other side.

Predictable but harmless, Ghost Whisperer was a constant in CBS' line-up throughout the late 2000s. The show was never a critical darling – many reviewers considered it dumb and uninteresting – but Love Hewitt's performance and its amiable tone won over audiences and helped it survive for five seasons.

'The Secret Life Of The American Teenager' (2008 - 2013)

The Secret Life of the American Teenager starred Shailene Woodley and Daren Kagasoff and followed a fifteen-year-old girl who becomes pregnant after a supposed one-night stand at band camp.

Like many other examples in its infamous genre, The Secret Life of the American Teenager was a teen show that was nothing like real life. Its storylines were absurdly over-the-top, and its tone wildly uneven. Still, fans rallied behind it, turning it into one of ABC Family's most successful shows. It went on for 5 seasons, and more than one fan cried when the network finally pulled the plug.

'The Terminal List' (2022 - )

Chris Pratt went into the streaming world with 2022's The Terminal List. Based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name, the plot follows a former Navy SEAL who seeks answers for his unit's unexpected and unexplained ambush during a covert high-stakes mission. Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, and Riley Keough co-star.

The show became one of Prime Video's biggest hits upon its premiere on July 2022. However, critics were unkind toward it, calling it boring, uninspired, and dour. Audiences embraced it, though, cementing Pratt's reputation as an action star and ensuring Prime Video's leadership as the go-to place for gritty dad content.

