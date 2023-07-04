The current Golden Age of Television has left viewers spoiled for choice – be it dramas, thrillers, or comedy shows. But a show's popularity and demand can also lead to its decline, as networks are keen to keep them running for as long as possible. Many TV programs start strong but slowly (and in some cases dramatically) lose their shine, either from repetitive plot lines, departing characters, or simply by jumping the shark.

For fans of such shows, it's a major disappointment, and a sad decision to stop watching completely. Redditor Avalon-1 posted on r/AskReddit (a forum of more than 41 million users) asking "What TV Shows did you give up on?" The top-voted responses include some of the biggest sitcoms, crime shows, and thrillers from the past 25 years.

10 'Weeds' (2005-12)

Weeds is a black comedy about a suburban housewife, Nancy (Mary-Louise Parker), who has recently become a widow. She begins selling marijuana to provide for herself and her two sons, eventually climbing the ranks and leading a major international drug cartel. The series explores Nancy's struggle to keep her illegal business separate from her family life.

Weeds ran for eight seasons with 102 episodes, but some viewers lost interest in Nancy's journey along the way. Swiss__Cheese discussed how they loved the basic premise – Soccer Mom turned drug dealer on the side – but "after season 3, there was nothing left of that premise." Redditor derpman86 agreed, noting "the whole piss-take on suburban life" was hilarious, and that "when the mum turned into the queen of the cartel the show got a tad stupid".

9 'Dexter' (2006-13)

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is a forensic tech by day, serial killer by night. He pursues and kills murderers who got away with their crimes, carefully keeping his vigilante activities and sociopathic identity a secret. The series was based on the novels by Jeff Lindsay, and ran for eight seasons and 96 episodes.

Season four of Dexter saw the titular character pursue the 'Trinity Killer' and was well-received by audiences and critics. The last episode had a final twist involving the death of a main character, shocking both casual viewers and fans. Redditor PNWCoug42 said they found Dexter "hard to get back into it after the Trinity Killer run," while CuriousKumquat felt the following season just couldn't live up to the promise of the season four finale.

8 'Suits' (2011-19)

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is a secret college dropout working as a prominent legal associate, which he manages via a photographic memory. Working with senior partner Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike helps win multiple lawsuits and cases. Assisting them are paralegal Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and fellow lawyer, Lous Litt (Rick Hoffman).

Suitsran for nine seasons with 134 episodes, which some Redditors simply found too long. taps1017 commented "after season 3-4 the show just got way too repetitive" while KarmaAndLies complained that "interpersonal bull[explicit] and drama turned Suits from a fun legal show into nothing more than a soap opera".

7 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007-19)

Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are two brilliant physicists, aka nerds, who share an apartment in California. Their lives are upended by the arrival of Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a beautiful and charismatic wannabe actress (aka waitress) who moves in across the hall. Rounding out the cast are Howard (Simon Helberg), a geeky aerospace engineer, and Raj (Kunal Nayyar), a socially awkward astrophysicist.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons with 279 episodes and achieved mainstream success. The series initially focussed on the will-the-won't-they dynamic between Leonard and Penny, but eventually included love interests for nearly all main characters. Redditors agreed this led to the show becoming too bland, losing the geek culture aspect that originally made it interesting.

6 'Family Guy' (1999– )

Family Guy is an animated adult sitcom about the Griffins family, created by Seth MacFarlane. Peter and Lois Griffin have two teenage children, Meg and Chris, and a toddler, Stewie (an eloquent child genius). They also have a talking, anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian.

The long-running series has won eight Emmy Awards and achieved broad success, despite frequent controversy around its storylines. But some Redditors feel Family Guy has run out of good ideas. SunsetPathfinder commented that "every episode was the same in a way, and it just was a waste of time" while a now deleted user complained about tedious repetition: "They started doing that gag when Peter hurts himself and he sucks air For about 2 whole minutes."

5 'That '70s Show' (1998–2006)

That '70s Show is a period sitcom following the lives of six teenagers in the mid-70s, with 200 episodes across eight seasons. The ensemble cast included several future stars including Ashton Kutcher as Michael, Mila Kunis as Jackie, and Topher Grace as Eric.

Redditors lost interest in the show during its last season, with Niglet-Piglet describing the addition of Randy (Josh Meyers) as "more than I could bare". Others were unhappy about Jackie ending up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) – in corkum's words, "The guy who pestered her 7 years and she finally gave in and settled for".

4 'Under the Dome' (2013-15)

A typical day for the residents of Chester's Mill rapidly becomes a nightmare, when the entire town is trapped inside an enormous, invisible dome. Based on Stephen King's novel, Under the Dome follows an ensemble of characters struggling to escape, adapt to, and ultimately survive imprisonment in the dome.

The series lasted three seasons with 39 episodes, a duration Redditors considered too long for the premise. NateDogTX commented "it was supposed to last just the one season...then it got a little bit popular, so of course they had to cash in by extending it for multiple seasons. It turned to garbage so fast."

3 'Once Upon a Time' (2011-18)

A group of fairytale characters, including Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas) and Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), lead normal, everyday lives in a small Maine town. They have no memories of their past lives or true identities, due to a curse from Snow White's stepmother, the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla).

The curse is lifted by the end of season one, but Once Upon a Timecontinues for another six seasons. This is where some Redditors stopped watching, with Swiss__Cheese commenting "once the curse was lifted the show seemed to lose everything it had going for it". MonkeyCatDog gave up in season three, commenting "they lost me in Neverland... I just couldn't slog through.

2 'Arrow' (2012-20)

Rich boy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City after five years shipwrecked on a remote island. He is determined to stop crime and corruption, becoming a nighttime vigilante known initially as The Hood, then Arrow. Oliver is joined in his fight by fellow vigilante (and ex-girlfriend) Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), aka Black Canary.

Arrow, based on the DC superhero Green Arrow, was a critical success, running for eight seasons with 170 episodes. Redditors complained about storylines becoming contrived or repetitive, with LamboTimeMachine commenting "everyone and their sisters started becoming superheroes. Annoying!" while drewm916 said they "hated when [Oliver] started being in a serious relationship with a new girl every few weeks. Break up with the girl, major drama, new relationship, repeat."

1 'The Walking Dead' (2010-22)

Deputy Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes from a coma to discover a zombie apocalypse has swept across the world. He becomes the leader of a group of non-infected people in Atlanta, where they battle not just zombies but other desperate and ruthless survivors.

The Walking Dead ran for 11 seasons with 177 episodes, and to many Redditors, this was simply too long. Plot lines became formulaic and predictable. Others stopped watching after the death of favorite characters, with hardforwork commenting "the show went to [explicit] right after Shane's [Jon Bernthal] death". Many Redditors were angered by the fakeout death of fan-favorite Glen (Steven Yeun) in season six, with Detroit_debauchery commenting "I quit after the dumpster debacle. So [explicit] insulting."

