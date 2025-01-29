Although the Academy Awards often celebrate films like Dune: Part Two and Wicked, which were already broadly successful both critically and commercially, the ceremony also plays an important role in drawing attention to projects that would not have received the same exposure otherwise. This is particularly relevant within the Best Documentary Feature race; there are fewer opportunities for documentaries to be successful at the box office, and it can often be a challenge for viewers to determine which nonfiction films are worthwhile, given the plethora of options available on streaming services. The nominees for this year’s Academy Award for Best Documentary aren’t just impressive feats of filmmaking, but bold statements that have the ability to inspire real change. Although it was considered an awards underdog, Porcelain War is a haunting, yet beautiful examination of the artists who strive to retain their creativity amidst the crisis in Ukraine.

What Is ‘Porcelain War’ About?