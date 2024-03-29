The Big Picture Williams was shocked by Guobadia's dishonesty about past

Guobadia's criminal history and immigration issues contributed to divorce

Filing reveals Guobadia's lack of transparency deeply affected Williams.

Porsha Williams has revealed a lot in her latest filing for her divorce from Simon Guobadia. The reality star was married to the Nigerian businessman for 15 months before she filed for divorce. Just days before the divorce filing, Williams and Guobadia were posting photos on vacation together. Of their split, fans hoped we'd hear about it on the upcoming 16th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Recently released court documents give clear insight into what Williams' reason for filing for divorce.

In legal papers obtained by Radar Online, the filing shows Williams' issues with Guobadia's citizenship status and past criminal activity is the reason for the filing. Williams was seemingly blindsided by the news. “The media frenzy that ensued was solely a result of Husband’s actions, which included revelations about Husband’s criminal history, questionable immigration, and allegations of fraud. Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," the court papers reveal Williams' attorney states.

Porsha Williams Is Shocked by Simon Guobadia's Lack of Honesty

William's lawyer also claimed that Guobadia failed to share important facts about himself with his wife, noting that Williams asked her estranged husband about his immigration status before their wedding and was told that he was fine. That section reads: “Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife.”

For the most part, the filing clarified one important issue: His criminal past and citizenship issues were part of the problem. But they also show that Williams' problem seems to stem from the fact that he refused to tell her about them in the first place. This is the first time we got any kind of information on why the two were divorcing and, hopefully, we will continue to learn more about their relationship in the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. For now, we have this to go on, and it does seem like Williams was not happy about finding out what her husband was doing at the same time as the rest of us.

