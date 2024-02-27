The Big Picture Fans eagerly anticipate Nene and Phaedra's return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta to restore its former glory.

Phaedra's presence on Married to Medicine raises confusion due to the focus on married couples.

Porsha's comeback signifies RHOA's potential transformation into top-notch reality TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is preparing for a highly anticipated comeback, ready to shake things up by bidding farewell to many of the previous cast members of the beloved reality series. Once the crown jewel of the Housewives franchise, RHOAhas experienced a decline in recent years. Last season was crowned the worst in RHOA history. However, the upcoming "Sweet 16" season brings good news as Porsha Williams makes her triumphant return, while Kandi Burruss officially exits the show after joining in season 2. Excitingly, Porsha has signed a scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal, solidifying her presence beyond reality TV. The Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Rachel Smith, said this about the RHOA veteran. Smith stated, "Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously, and vulnerably shared her life over the years, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family." With Phaedra Parks back on Bravo, fans are eagerly hoping for her return to RHOA alongside another beloved reality TV star, Kenya Moore. Porsha's comeback may pave the way for the triumphant return of another fan favorite, Nene Leakes. The stage is set for an exciting and unforgettable season ahead.

Last year, numerous hints gave fans hope for the comeback of OG Nene Leakes, despite her past legal troubles involving a lawsuit with Bravo and Andy Cohen that has since been dropped. Interestingly, Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County faced similar circumstances but managed to make a comeback on her show. Sufficient time has elapsed, and it is time for Bravo and Andy Cohen to eliminate any double standards and warmly welcome Nene back home to restore RHOA to its former glory.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Kenya Moore , NeNe Leakes , Porsha Williams , Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15

Fans Also Want Nene and Phaedra to Return to 'RHOA'

Porsha's comeback to the show has ignited a glimmer of hope among countless fans, who eagerly anticipate the return of Nene and Phaedra. The addition of these seasoned veterans to RHOA would undoubtedly catapult the show back to its former glory, seamlessly blending their expertise with the fresh perspectives of the newcomers. While no official confirmation has been released, veteran Kenya Moore is widely anticipated to make a triumphant return. Speculation surrounding Nene's absence suggests that her previous lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo may have hindered her warm reception. However, it is worth noting that RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson has gracefully reemerged on the network after resolving her legal dispute with former castmate Kelly Dodd and Bravo. Not only did Vicki make a triumphant return to TheReal Housewives of Orange County, but she also graced two seasons of TheReal Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Most notably, she was honored with the prestigious Wifetime Achievement Award at BravoCon 2023.

However, Nene is being held to a different standard, and the reason behind this remains unclear. Fans have always adored Nene, and, like Vicki, she is an original cast member of her own Housewives franchise. Interestingly, during his BravoCon panel, Andy Cohen stated, "The door is open" when asked about the possibility of Nene's return, despite Kenya Moore's claim on the Tamron Hall Show that the door is closed for Nene. With Porsha's comeback, RHOA has the potential to recreate the iconic entrance made by Porsha and Kenya when they joined forces with Nene, Kandi, Phaedra, Cynthia Bailey, and Kim Zolciak-Beiermann in season 5.

Phaedra Needs to Leave 'Married to Medicine'

Fans of Married to Medicine have been expressing their confusion regarding Phaedra Parks' presence on the show, especially after it was revealed that she is no longer dating a doctor. The Married to Medicine franchise takes pride in showcasing married couples in the medical community. In fact, certain cast members have gone to extreme measures to distance themselves from Quad Webb, a veteran cast member, because she is no longer married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford. Therefore, it raises the question of why Phaedra is still part of a show that seemingly focuses solely on featuring married individuals.

Phaedra's reunion with Porsha, Nene, and Kenya on RHOA would undoubtedly ignite a sensational beginning, shattering reality TV records in viewership. The sheer magnetism and chemistry these four ladies possess are unparalleled, captivating countless fans eagerly awaiting this remarkable gathering. Bravo now has the opportunity to make the right move and ensure the show's ultimate success. Porsha's return holds more significance than a mere gesture of nostalgia; it symbolizes the pivotal choice between RHOA's triumphant transformation into a realm of top-notch reality TV or the risk of her return falling short and serving no purpose at all.

