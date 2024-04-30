The Big Picture Williams claims Guobadia is dragging RHOA into their divorce to ruin her career without basis.

Guobadia's request for Williams' show records doesn't relate to their divorce.

Williams is not letting True Entertainment, LLC get involved in this situation, saying it's a desperate attempt by Guobadia.

Porsha Williams was married to Simon Guobadia and many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were waiting to see what happened in their relationship when Williams joins the next season. But you might now have to wait until Season 16 to find out what is going on with Williams and Guobadia. According to a report from RadarOnline, the reality star is claiming that Guobadia is trying to ruin her career by dragging The Real Housewives of Atlanta into their divorce proceedings.

The report states that Williams claims Guobadia is trying to "overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress" her. It also claims that Guobadia is trying to "threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income" by bringing Bravo and her employer into their divorce. Reportedly, Guobadia requested that True Entertainment, LLC partake in a deposition to disclose Williams' status and income as a returning member of the cast. He reportedly demanded that Williams, her reps, and the production side of The Real Housewives of Atlanta all be a part of their divorce proceedings.

For Williams, this request from Guobadia was not done in good faith. She claimed that it is "inflame this already contentious case." The document explains why Guobadia's request is not something that is relevant to their case. "The Subpoena broadly requests contracts, amendments, memos of understanding, financial documents, all communications, photographs, videos, recordings, tapings, footage or filming, none of which is relevant to do with divorce, or at least no basis has been shown thus far why such an invasive inquiry into would be appropriate or reasonable," the documents read.

Porsha Williams Is Fighting Back

We still don't fully know what happened between Guobadia and Williams. They were seemingly happy one minute and then divorcing the next and this shows a deeper rift between the two. Guobadia requesting for Williams' records from the show reportedly have no barring on their divorce proceedings and Williams isn't just letting True Entertainment, LLC get roped into this.

"The Subpoena for Deposition issued in this matter by Respondent to True Entertainment, LLC was not issued in good faith, and is yet another deliberate and desperate attempt by Respondent to undermine the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement, overexpand the case, and delay enforcement of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement and resolution of this matter as a whole," she said. Maybe we won't be seeing what happened between the two of them on The Real Housewives of Atlanta any time soon.

