The Real Housewives of Atlanta has experienced disappointing ratings over the past few seasons of the reality series, but Porsha Williams née Guobadia may prove to be the savior's franchise with her impending storyline surrounding her divorce from alleged millionaire husband Simon Guobadia. Porsha left the series grandly after snatching Simon from her friend on the show, Faylyn Guobadia. Porsha did a bait-and-switch move from her daughter's father, Dennis McKinley, to the much wealthier option of Falyn's then-husband, Simon, a Nigerian businessman with a long history in Atlanta's social scene. Porsha denied stealing Simon from Falyn, yet RHOA provided numerous receipts of Falyn inviting Porsha and her friends to her lavish home. Once Porsha got a look at the digs that came with international money, she set her gorgeous almond-shaped eyes on Simon, and he was immediately smitten. Before the ink was dry on his divorce from Falyn, he'd produced a huge rock for Porsha and the two of them began a theatrical campaign of PDA on social media under the hashtag #lovewins.

Fast-forward fifteen months later and Porsha had walked down three aisles adorned in three very different extravagant wedding gowns, executive-produced a messy spin-off titled, Porsha's Family Matters, and posed on numerous red carpets as a wealthy Nigerian newlywed before the pendulum swept back the other way and things went haywire. Simon's former shady business dealings were exposed on social media and Porsha swiftly filed for divorce. Just before the divorce was announced, RHOA fans were excited to hear their pretty but petty fave was returning to the peach-holding franchise in a move by Bravo to boost the poor ratings.

Porsha and Simon Tried Hard to Make 'RHOA' Fans Believe Their Love Was Rule

Initially, after the divorce was announced, Simon was holding out hope that his estranged wife would change her mind. His Instagram feed became more active with lavish lifestyle pics than ever before, and he maintained through his captions that he was fighting for his marriage until the divorce was final. When more details were posted about his inability to obtain citizenship because of past fraudulent behavior, Porsha posted a cryptic message on her story warning Simon to lie before she started talking. Her warning awakened Simon's petty side, and he posted that his wife was being influenced by the wrong people.

If RHOA fans weren't shocked by news of the couple's breakup, they were surprised by Page Six reported that Simon was accusing Porsha of bringing armed gunmen to their home on multiple occasions, prompting him to have to call the police for peace. According to documents in Simon's divorce filings, he stated his wife's actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening and harassing to the house staff and minor children. Porsha clapped back with her own allegations, claiming that Simon locked her out of her home while in Dubai. Things came to a head with both sides filing allegations and taking to social media with cryptic messages. People Magazine gave a detailed account of an incident that happened on March 21st with Porsha, her mother and her mother's boyfriend forcing their way into the property, in an effort to reclaim the residence from Simon. Porsha alleges that Simon is refusing to adhere to their prenuptial agreement and has also accused him of having multiple women in the residence in her absence.

Porsha and Simon's Divorce Remains a Social Media Hot Topic

Simon's charges, Porsha's responses, and the trending headlines on social media are working together to create the perfect storm for Porsha's return to RHOA. As a newly single mother in the throes of a very public and very polarizing divorce, Porsha's story line will no doubt be one of the juiciest among the peaches this season. Porsha has always been a RHOA fan favorite as she entered the franchise as a naive young married woman with her ex-husband, former pro football player Kordell Stewart. Porsha gained empathy from the other ladies on the show and fans when Cordell's controlling ways silenced her voice on several occasions. After a small scandal, with Kordell being accused of alternative extramarital affairs, Porsha shed the 200+ pounds of star quarterback weight and showed up looking phenomenal as a sexy single more than ready to mingle. She brought several different suitors to set before she settled on Dennis McKinley, king of the Original Hot Dog Factory.

Dennis' empire might not have been a sophisticated one, but after Porsha announced she was expecting their first child, he quickly proposed making Porsha a bonafide member of the married with children club. The couple never made it to the altar but instead aired their relationship issues during intense therapy sessions on several episodes of season 12 of RHOA.

Porsha reclaimed her singlehood after the issues with Dennis stalled but was ecstatic to meet the wealthy Nigerian with a penchant for spoiling his American brides. Porsha maintained she'd met Simon before his introduction to RHOA but fans were skeptical about her denial, some giving her the dreaded homewrecker label. Porsha ignored the naysayers and pressed on attempting to blend her family, consisting of her new fiancé and her daughter's father on her show, Porsha's Family Matters, and real life. Things appeared to be going smoothly until news broke of Simon's legal troubles and the authorities denied another of his attempts to obtain citizenship.

Porsha Though Simon Was an Upgrade

RHOA executive producer Andy Cohen must be counting his good luck after the ink dried on Porsha's paperwork to return to RHOA along with an additional deal for additional projects with NBCUniversal. Andy may be the mastermind behind the idea, but Porsha deserves credit for leaving with a bust and returning with an even bigger reception and an opportunity to step into the lead role on RHOA. With Nene Leakes legacy being slowly forgotten on the franchise, there is an opportunity for a new Queen Bee to step into the starring role. Kandi Burrus has also announced her exit and although Kenya Moore is still on, she has always made it clear that RHOA is not her only bread and butter. The supporting role suits Kenya just fine, leaving the primary position wide open for someone with the storyline and substance to pull it off. If Porsha plays her cards right, her return to RHOA could potentially position her as the face for the peaches of Atlanta.

One thing the lead characters have in common is an intense story with the opportunity to connect with viewers. As a recently single mother, twice divorced, with a strong personality and lots of sass, Porsha holds the winning cards in her well-manicured hands. RHOA fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if this season solidifies Porsha as the nucleus of the show and settles into a new role as queen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

