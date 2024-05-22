The Big Picture Williams slams Guobadia for shading her in an Instagram post congratulating another RHOA star.

Conflict between Williams and Guobadia escalates over legal issues and divorce drama.

Williams promises transparency in RHOA season 16, addressing her divorce and new cast members.

Porsha Williams has had enough. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has put her ex-husband Simon Guobadia on blast as he continues to have debt and legal issues. Viewers know that the estranged couple was only married for 15 months before they separated. Reality Blurb now reports that the reality star is slamming Guobadia after he congratulated fellow RHOA star Shamea Morton on her Rolls Royce on Instagram, and threw shade at Williams.

Guobadia wrote, “Congratulations my good sis [Shamea Morton], I’m so happy for you. My brother Gerald has excellent taste in fine [automobiles]. Look forward to watching the only cast member with a [Rolls Royce] with a laughing emoji on a video of Morton being gifted her new car.

It could be said that Guobadia was asking for it, as he points out that Morton was the “only RHOA cast member with a Rolls Royce”. Williams responded by mentioning his alleged debt and his citizenship issues. Williams is not playing any games.

“Simon, don’t forget and a debt-free husband who is a US citizen!”, she commented. “My bestie is winning. Welcome to RHOA Queen Mumbi!”

Tensions Rise Between the Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

Image via Bravo

The conflict between Williams and Guobadia is only getting worse. Since the pair split up, Guobadia has been after everything Williams worked on, including her show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since she announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after a two-year-long break, the tension was heating up. Williams has recently opened up about how Guobadia was trying to “overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress” her. He has also threatened her “reputation, career, and ability to earn income”. Williams’s words hold a lot of weight, as Guobadia reportedly tried to involve Bravo and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production in their divorce proceedings.

Related Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Moves on Fast Porsha Williams' pending divorce will most likely play out in the upcoming 16th season of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

But their divorce is not the only reason why there is so much conflict between the two. Guobadia’s legal issues prove to be a major factor. Reports show that Guobadia was accused of fraud after attempting to secure his American citizenship back in February 2024. He has been committing financial crimes since the 80s, and it seems like he has never left.

Porsha Williams Gets Real In 'RHOA' Season 16

Image via Bravo

Despite the ongoing divorce drama, fans can sit back and wait for Williams to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Although Sheree Whitfield and Kandi Burruss will not be joining her, she will be returning alongside Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora. Three new faces will also be joining the show.

Williams has also promised to be transparent in the new season. She has opened up and said she is ready to just be herself and be transparent. Viewers can expect to hear more details about her divorce in the upcoming season.

