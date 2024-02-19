The Big Picture Porsha Williams' new husband, Simon Guobadia, is facing challenges getting U.S. citizenship due to a history of crime.

Court documents reveal Guobadia's criminal past includes fraud-related charges dating back to the 1980s.

Uncertainty remains whether Simon Guobadia seeking citizenship approval is indeed Williams' husband, which may impact Season 16 of RHOA.

Porsha Williams rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where she made a name for herself and became a fan favorite. Amid her return to the reality series, she's reportedly helping her new husband, Simon Guobadia, try to obtain his U.S. citizenship. But due to his troubled past, it may not be possible. Recent news reports that a man named Simon Iyore Guobadia continues to be denied citizenship, and all signs point to the peach holder's beloved man.

The Jasmine Brand reports Guobadia's alleged crimes began in 1982 when he first came to the country before voluntarily leaving in 1985 after a string of issues with the police involving credit card fraud. Court documents show that the first denial came back in July 2022. When a hearing was requested to solve this in October 2022, "the denial was reaffirmed" as it turns out he'd been ordered to exile the US and not return, but he reportedly returned with a new work visa. After a filing in March 2023, Guobadia reportedly asked the government to "vacate the denial." The crimes listed in the court documents include credit card fraud, authorized use of a vehicle, and more accounts of fraud.

The Simon Guobadia Scandal Should Play Out in Season 16 of 'RHOA'

Season 16 of the series doesn't have a full cast list as of yet, but when it was revealed that Williams was returning, fans had a lot of hope. Now that this news has potentially come out about Guobadia's past and his lack of citizenship, it does bring up a question over how much he will be on the show, if at all.

Maybe we will learn more about Williams' relationship with Guobadia during Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she rejoins the series. The last fans saw of the two on Bravo was her shortlived spinoff, Porsha's Family Matters, where they dealt with backlash from their controversial engagement and Williams' still seemingly being hung up on her ex, Dennis McKinnley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.

