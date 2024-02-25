The Big Picture Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia shortly after calling him her "ride or die."

The relationship history and dynamic with Guobadia largely unfolded off-camera.

Fans await answers to why Williams praised Guobadia days before the divorce filing, and anticipate her dynamic on RHOA .

Porsha Williams is heading back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a single woman. Previously married to Kordell Stewart at the start of her involvement in the series, viewers watched her start a family with Dennis McKinley seasons later, only for their whirlwind romance to end in flames. Williams married Simon Guobadia in 2022, and, amid his reported immigration issues, the reality star filed for divorce. But everything was good between the now estranged pair on their respective social media pages days before the divorce filing, leading fans to question why she is pulling the plug.

In an Instagram post that went live less than a week before her divorce filing, Williams posted about her Guobadia on a trip to Dubai where she captioned the post in part: "My ride or die." She also used the hashtag #BeHisPeace in the post. The post featured images of the two appearing happy on a boat together and smiling. According to a source close to the pair, their divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past, PEOPLE Magazine reports.

'RHOA' Fans Demand the Truth About Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

Williams left the show amid her controversial engagement to Guobadia following the Season 13 reunion special airing. At the time, Guobadia was still married to Falynn Pina, who appeared on the show as Williams' friend the same season. But Williams denied she and Pina had a genuine friendship. Instead, she says it was conjured up for the show, which Pina denies.

Williams and Guobadia appeared on a short-lived spinoff series, Porsha's Family Matters, which chronicled William's ex, McKinley, and the two trying to co-parent despite McKinley claiming he and Williams were barely broken up when she began dating Guobadia. The relationship(s) were messy, to say the least.

With Williams' return, fans want the full truth about the love triangles. They also want her to address Guobadia's citizenship status.

Her storyline will surely be the reason fans tune in, especially after a lackluster few seasons in recent years. Fans also can't wait to see how her co-stars grill her about everything.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

