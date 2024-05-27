The Big Picture Porsha Williams facing drama with estranged husband Simon Guobadia pre-filming RHOA.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and of Porsha Williams in particular, have been eagerly anticipating her return to the show. Porsha, always known for her quick humor, witty one-liners, and, at times, outrageous shade, is guaranteed to bring the entertainment on the reality series' 16th season. However, a lot of the drama for Porsha seems to be happening before she has even started filming.

Followers of the RHOA star are keen to know what’s been happening within her marriage and current estrangement from her husband. But it seems that Simon is not as keen on bringing his personal life into the spotlight. Quite a contrast from when Porsha was last on the show and she and Simon appeared together a lot. And before that, of course, he appeared on screen with his ex-wife Falynn Pina. So why the change?

As the fallout from Porsha and Simon’s marriage becomes more toxic, especially on social media, many think that Simon is doing everything he can to make things difficult for Porsha now that she is returning to the limelight. One way he would appear to be doing this is by sending a cease and desist letter to production advising them that they could not film the show at his house and threatening legal action if they failed to comply.

Porsha Williams Fights Back With Emergency Order Served to Estranged Husband

However, Porsha isn’t taking this lightly and, according to Radar Online, has filed an emergency order requesting to film at the house, saying that her livelihood depends on it. Porsha’s lawyer has even offered for Porsha to only film in selected parts of the house, none of which would show anything personal to Simon or his possessions but so far he has refused to allow any cameras on the property. This is despite Porsha claiming that this is against what was agreed in the prenup before their marriage.

The marriage between Simon and Porsha has been quick to implode. From declarations of her meeting the man of her dreams and living a fairytale when she tied the know in November 2022, the union has now seemingly turned into a nightmare, with Porsha filing for divorce in February of this year and subsequent negativity and trolling behavior from both parties online.

Simon recently commented on Instagram under a post about debt and credit: “A pig with lipstick does not make one beautiful because when the lipstick fades, all you see is what it always was….a pig.” Porsha meanwhile has accused Simon of threatening and harassing her by demanding her communications and contract with Bravo for RHOA.

As season 16 of the show is already underway, it remains to be seen whether the estranged couple can reach a compromise in this messy situation.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

