Momentum Pictures has released a trailer for the romantic drama Port Authority, which hails from executive producer Martin Scorsese and first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Danielle Lessovitz (Mobile Homes) wrote and directed the indie film, which stars Fionn Whitehead from Dunkirk and transgender actress Leyna Bloom from FX's Pose. She plays Wye, a trans woman of color who befriends Paul (Whitehead), a young man who arrives in New York City with nowhere to go after getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania.

Transfixed by Wye's beauty and confidence, Paul soon finds himself in love, but as the two learn more about each other, his false narratives begin to surface and the double life he leads must be reconciled.

Bloom is the first trans woman of color to lead a feature film at the Cannes Film Festival and she is both the first Black/Asian trans woman to be featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and the first openly trans woman of color to appear in Vogue India.

Meanwhile, Whitehead is an actor who has long intrigued me, ever since I broke the news of his casting in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Whitehead was hand-picked precisely because he wasn't a star yet, though lately, he's starting to pop up in more films. He has gone capital-B Big in his last two performances -- Don't Tell a Soul and Voyagers -- but Port Authority looks like a much quieter, more sensitive turn from the young actor, even if he does get into a scuffle or two in this film. Port Authority looks like the movie in which Whitehead finally gets to show off his range, but even if it doesn't prove to be the right vehicle for him, I'm confident that the right one will find him soon.

McCaul Lombardi (American Honey) co-stars in Port Authority, which will be released in theaters on May 28 before quickly making its way to VOD/digital platforms on June 1. Watch the trailer below, because this movie looks rather enchanting, and potentially quite powerful, as we don't often see this kind of nuanced love story on the big screen.

