MGM+ has announced that the upcoming fantasy-adventure comedy film The Portable Door will be released exclusively on the platform. The film, which stars Sam Neill, Patrick Gibson, Christoph Waltz, and Sophie Wilde, will begin streaming on MGM+ in April.

The Portable Door is based on the seven-book series of fantasy novels of the same name from Tom Holt. The film will follow Paul Carpenter (Gibson) and Sophie Pettingel (Wilde), two interns who begin working at a mysterious London firm called J.W. Wells & Co. While there, the pair become increasingly aware that their employers are anything but conventional. As the film goes on, "Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells (Waltz), the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner (Neill) are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation." In addition to the four leads, The Portable Door will also star Chris Pang, Rachel House, Jessica de Gouw, and Miranda Otto in unspecified roles.

Development of The Portable Door was first announced in June 2021, along with the casting of Waltz and Neill. The production is a collaboration between The Jim Henson Company, Sky Production, and Story Bridge Films. Lisa Henson serves as an executive producer through The Jim Henson Company—her father's namesake banner—along with Chris Lytton. Additional executive producers include Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton, Brian Beckmann, Ying Ye, and Ryan Hamilton, alongside Sky's Julia Stuart and Laura Grange and Cailah Scobie and Shana Levine from Stan. Todd Fellman is producing from Story Bridge alongside The Jim Henson Company's Blanca Lista.

“The Portable Door is a charming young-adult action-adventure fantasy with a British sensibility that is an excellent addition to our curated film library,” said Michael Wright, the head of MGM+. “With Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz, Patrick Gibson, and its wonderful cast of excellent actors, we’re thrilled to offer this delightful film to our audience of movie lovers.”

This sentiment was echoed by Henson, who said, "There is no better home for this delightful and comedic adventure than on the prestigious new MGM+. Featuring deeply funny performances from our incredible cast, and a rich, high-fantasy setting, The Portable Door allowed us to create the kind of memorable, exciting world-building that The Jim Henson Company does best. The Portable Door is poised to be the next Henson fan favorite.”

Alongside The Portable Door, MGM+, which was rebranded from EPIX after Amazon's acquisition of parent company MGM, is also streaming a number of other high-profile films from its studio. This includes recent MGM projects No Time to Die and House of Gucci. An official release date in April has not yet been announced for The Portable Door, though. A trailer for the film can be seen below: