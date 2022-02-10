Nintendo assures fans that the games will be available on Switch by the end of the year.

This season’s Nintendo Direct brought amazing news across a variety of games. From trailers for exciting new games, to updates about existing ones, this presentation was chalk-full of thrilling info. Included in the 40-minute presentation was the trailer announcement that fan-favorite game Portal and its sequel Portal 2 would be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The critically-acclaimed games, published by Valve, debuted in 2007 and 2011, respectively. A puzzle-platformer, the games saw the players take the role of Chell, a young woman trapped in an abandoned testing facility. At the instruction of GLaDOS, an AI created by Aperture Science, the players would use a gun, shooting blue and orange portals, to travel around increasingly deadly obstacle. Along the way, they would unlock the secrets behind GLaDOS’ creation and Aperture Science’s abandoned state. “It’s been a long time” GLaDOS states in the trailer, which features her opening from Portal 2 an eerie musical score.

The move to Nintendo Switch comes as a surprise to many, as the game hasn’t seen any updates since 2017, when the engineering simulation game Bridge Constructor Portal hit the platform. The game features no story, and is little more than a collection of references to the previous two games. Due to its third-person perspective, which contrasts with the franchise’s first-person shooting style, many fans consider the game non-canon.

RELATED: 'Kirby and the Forgotten Land' Trailer Showcases Exciting New Abilities for the Popular Nintendo CharacterPortal released as part of The Orange Box, a collection by Valve containing Portal, Half-Life 2 and Team Fortress 2, both immensely popular games also by Valve. Initially available for Windows, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the immediate success of the game led to the developers to quickly release demo expansions for the game along with expanding the software for macOS. Portal earned more praise than its Orange Box companions, receiving the 2008 Game of the Year award during the Gamer Developers Choice Awards and is considered one of the most influential games of the 21st century by many publications not only for its gameplay but for its dark humor and voice acting.

While no release date has been announced, Nintendo confirmed Portal and Portal 2 will hit the Switch platform sometime before the end of the year. The games will be available to purchase together as Portal: Companion Collection and will feature local, online, split screen multiplayer modes. According to Valve, the collection will cost just $19.99 on the eShop. Neither Valve nor Nintendo confirmed whether the collection will be available for physical purchase. In the meantime, you can watch the collection’s trailer announcement below:

