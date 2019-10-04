First ‘Portals’ Trailer Reveals the New Sci-Fi Horror Anthology from the Filmmakers Behind ‘V/H/S’

0

What would happen if a bunch of cosmic portals popped up all over the world? Well, check out the first trailer for the new sci-fi horror anthology Portals for the nightmarish answer. The film comes from the folks at Bloody Disgusting behind hit horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound and brings four directors to tell the interconnected stories of what happens in the first few days after terrifying, reality-altering portals snap into existence around the globe.

Directed by Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), and Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline). There’s a lot of exciting talent in that lineup, and while Sanchez and Hale did great work embracing their found-footage aesthetic in VHS2‘s ‘A Ride in the Park’ segment, I’m especially excited to see Tjahjanto’s take on sci-fi after the absolute banger that was The Night Comes for Us, as well as O’Donnell, who delivered a real ass-kicker of a sci-fi thriller with Beyond Skyline.

Starring Neil Hopkins, Deanna Russo, Gretchen Lodge, Natacha Gott, Phet Mahathongdy, Ptolemy Slocum, and Salvita Decorte, Portals is produced by Brad Miska and creator Chris White alongside BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, and Pigrat Productions’ Alyssa and Griffin Devine. The film arrives in theaters and On Demand on October 25. Watch the trailer below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Portals