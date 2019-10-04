First ‘Portals’ Trailer Reveals the New Sci-Fi Horror Anthology from the Filmmakers Behind ‘V/H/S’

What would happen if a bunch of cosmic portals popped up all over the world? Well, check out the first trailer for the new sci-fi horror anthology Portals for the nightmarish answer. The film comes from the folks at Bloody Disgusting behind hit horror anthologies V/H/S and Southbound and brings four directors to tell the interconnected stories of what happens in the first few days after terrifying, reality-altering portals snap into existence around the globe.
Directed by Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), and Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline). There’s a lot of exciting talent in that lineup, and while Sanchez and Hale did great work embracing their found-footage aesthetic in VHS2‘s ‘A Ride in the Park’ segment, I’m especially excited to see Tjahjanto’s take on sci-fi after the absolute banger that was The Night Comes for Us, as well as O’Donnell, who delivered a real ass-kicker of a sci-fi thriller with Beyond Skyline.
Starring Neil Hopkins, Deanna Russo, Gretchen Lodge, Natacha Gott, Phet Mahathongdy, Ptolemy Slocum, and Salvita Decorte, Portals is produced by Brad Miska and creator Chris White alongside BoulderLight Pictures’ J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, and Pigrat Productions’ Alyssa and Griffin Devine. The film arrives in theaters and On Demand on October 25. Watch the trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Portals
On August 5th 2020, an undisclosed research facility successfully creates the world’s first active black hole…Shortly after a cosmic disruption occurs triggering a series of world-wide blackouts; after which millions of mysterious, reality-altering, Portal-like anomalies appear everywhere and anywhere across the planet. While many flee from the sentient objects, the real terror sets in as people are drawn toward and into them.
Portals is a genre-bending anthology featuring three internationally connected stories told from four visionary filmmakers perspective as the cosmic events unfold within the first few days. The action quickly kicks off with our wrap around story following Adam and his family on their way to his mother-in-law’s house during the blackouts and reports of missing persons..during the road trip their SUV barrels directly into an Anomaly that suddenly appears in the middle of a desolate road. He later wakes up in a mysterious hospital suffering from optic nerve damage and is given an experimental eye transplant that links itself directly to the anomalies. With a determination to be reunited with his family; Adam soon discovers the hospital has cosmic secrets of its own.