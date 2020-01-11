Watch the ‘FYC’ Q&A With the Director and Stars of ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

The acclaimed French film Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a movie about passion, and there’s no one more passionate about movies than Scott Mantz, who led a post-screening Q&A with writer-director Céline Sciamma and stars Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel as part of Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

Merlant stars as an artist who is hired to paint a portrait of Haenel that will be sent to a man who, if he likes what he sees, will ask for her hand in marriage. The two women embark on a forbidden romance captured in all its intimacy by Sciamma and her gifted cinematographer Claire Mathon.

Mantz talks to the three women about their dynamic, as well as Sciamma’s use of light and shadow, which comes off much like a painting. He also inquires about the exquisite costumes and the tenderness of the love scenes, which emphasize a feminine perspective.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire may not be eligible for the International Feature Oscar, as France submitted Ladj Ly‘s Les Miserables instead, but Sciamma, Merlant, Haenel and Mathon are all eligible and could surprise with nominations come Monday morning — especially Mathon.

The FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas has already featured Knives Out, Joker, Rocketman, Just Mercy, Booksmart, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Bong Joon-ho‘s Parasite and Jordan Peele‘s thought-provoking horror movie Us are on the horizon. To buy tickets to Parasite, click here, and to buy tickets to Us, click here.

If you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from each post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang recaps the Golden Globes and makes their final Oscar predictions, click here. You can also watch the trailer for Portrait of a Lady on Fire below.