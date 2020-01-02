‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Joins Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight

0

The acclaimed French film Portrait of a Lady on Fire has been added to Collider’s FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Hollywood.

On Wednesday, January 8, there will be a post-screening Q&A with writer-director Celine Sciamma and her leading ladies Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel. This is a beautiful film about a forbidden romance, and the cinematography by Claire Mathon is absolutely gorgeous, so don’t miss this one on the big screen. To buy tickets, click here.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire just hit theaters, so word of mouth is still spreading. It won’t be in contention for the International Feature Oscar, as France submitted Ladj Ly‘s Les Miserables instead, but Sciamma, Merlant, Haenel and Mathon are all eligible and could surprise with nominations — especially Mathon.

The FYC Screening Series at ArcLight Cinemas has already featured Knives Out, Joker, Rocketman and Just Mercy, and will soon welcome Booksmart, Parasite and Jordan Peele‘s thought-provoking horror movie Us, which you can buy tickets to right here.

Our Booksmart screening will feature a Q&A with Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever and director Olivia Wilde, and you can buy tickets to that right here. Meanwhile, our Parasite screening on Jan. 16 boasts a Q&A with director Bong Joon-ho, who could very well prevail at the Golden Globes this weekend. To buy tickets, click here.

If you don’t live anywhere close to ArcLight Hollywood, fear not, as highlights from each post-screening Q&A will be featured in a future episode of For Your Consideration. Stay tuned to Collider for announcements about future films participating in the FYC Screening Series. And to watch the most recent FYC episode in which the gang examines the Best Cinematography race before revisiting their initial Best Picture predictions, click here.

To watch the trailer for this breathtaking foreign film that speaks the universal language of love, click here.