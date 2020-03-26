‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ Hits Hulu Tonight at Midnight PST

This may be great news or terrible news, depending on how much you can handle searing, red-hot yearning romance while cooped up under isolation. Neon announced that Portrait of a Lady on Fire will hit Hulu tonight, March 26, at midnight PT. (So, technically March 27. You know the deal.)

Cinema’s greatest love story, PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, debuts tonight at midnight PST, exclusively on @hulu. VOD launches April. pic.twitter.com/rWjKX0zs9j — NEON (@neonrated) March 26, 2020

Director Céline Sciamma‘s film started racking up acclaim pretty much the moment it hit the screen at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it took home Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm. Set in 18th century France, Portrait stars Noémie Merlant as Marianne, a painter who falls in love with the aristocrat, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), who commissioned her to create a portrait. What follows is a forbidden romance told with aching tenderness by Sciamma, complimented by two incredible leading performances from Merlant and Haenel.

It’s also just a gorgeous movie to look at. The 2019 Academy Awards celebrated the crap out of fellow Neon release Parasite—a movie that deserved all four wins and possibly more—but one of the more egregious snubs was Portrait of a Lady on Fire cinematographer Claire Mathon getting no love. If you’re stuck on a couch right now and need to be straight-up swept away to a French coastline, head to Hulu at midnight PST.

For more on Portrait of a Lady on Fire, here is our own Haleigh Foutch on why it’s one of the top 10 best movies of 2019.