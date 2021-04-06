FX has released the trailer for the third and final season of its drama series Pose, which will premiere on May 2. It's a bittersweet note for fans, who were surprised when it was confirmed back in March that the show would be ending with Season 3.

Based on what we can glean from the trailer, there will be a heavy emphasis on the AIDS epidemic in America as the show jumps forward to 1994, which will directly impact one of the group's own in Pray Tell (Billy Porter). Meanwhile, Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) struggles to maintain a work-life balance in being present for her loved ones while juggling her new job at a hospital. Ultimately, however, the running theme of this trailer seems to be about legacy, and that's exactly the type of sentiment that any show should be proud to conclude on.

Image via FX

RELATED: Billy Porter Explains Why He Was at a Breaking Point Before ‘Pose’ | Collider Connected

In addition to Porter and Rodriguez, Pose stars Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Hailie Sahar, Angel Bismark Curiel, Dyllon Burnside and Sandra Bernhard. The show was originally created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, who serve as executive producers in addition to Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Lou Eyrich and Erica Kay are also producers.

Season 3 of Pose will premiere May 2 on FX. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

“Ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca, who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

KEEP READING: ‘Pose’ Is Now on Netflix and It’s the Relentlessly Sweet Show You Need

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Drama ‘Monster’ Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Jeffrey Wright Receives Heartbreaking First Trailer The new drama also stars Jennifer Hudson, John David Washington, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Read Next