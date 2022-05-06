With a growing selection of queer content coming to TV these days, there are ample ways to see yourself represented on the small screen. Unlike LGBTQ+ content from earlier decades which was scant at best and devastating at worst, modern-day queer content emphasizes joy and diversity alongside the challenges that being queer entails.

If you want to keep riding the high from the all-too-short season of Heartstopper, there are a bevy of shows out there to sate your needs. Full of love, laughs, and relatable depictions, take your pick — whether it’s a dramedy, reality TV, or an animated series, these programs can fill the Heartstopper-sized hole in your heart.

‘One Day At A Time’

One Day at a Time is a sitcom reboot of the 1975 series by the same name, which follows the day-to-day life of a Cuban-American family living in LA. It focuses on veteran and single mother Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) as she raises her children Alex (Marcel Ruiz) and Elena (Isabella Gomez) with the help of her mother, Lydia Riera (Rita Moreno).

Although the show has a soothing comedic air, it touches on important topics like mental illness, sexism, homophobia, and racism. The central queer plot in One Day at a Time revolves around Elena’s coming-out journey. Alongside the regular trials of teenagerhood, Elena struggles with the concept of revealing her sexual identity, a storyline that unfolds beautifully throughout the show.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

This iconic competition reality show, hosted by drag legend RuPaul Charles, features drag queens vying for the title of “Next Drag Superstar.” Contestants have their talent tested through fashion, comedy, acting, and other entertaining challenges each week.

RuPaul’s Drag Race quickly became a world-renowned platform for drag culture, bringing queer excellence to the mainstream. With a host of LGBTQ+ competitors and judges, Drag Race centers on the queer experience in a way that broadens exposure to a wide range of identities. On top of the fashion iconography and genderbending realness, Drag Race has a heartfelt subplot of collective healing moments as the queens share stories of their lives as queer individuals.

‘Human Resources’

Human Resources is an adult animated sitcom and spin-off of raunchy predecessor Big Mouth (recently renewed for Season 7). The show follows the workplace happenings of the hormone monsters as they work with human adult clients, each monster specializing in a distinct emotional domain. With hormone monsters such as Pete the Logic Rock (Randall Park), Walter the Lovebug (Brandon Kyle Goodman), and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford), Human Resources approaches traditionally heavy topics without taking itself too seriously.

Focusing on sex positivity and mental health and sprinkled with casual queer representation, this comedic series does a great job of portraying a rainbow of experiences in an approachable and relatable way.

‘Queer Eye'

Queer Eye is a reality TV series that follows the "Fab Five" — grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown, stylist Tan France, chef Antoni Porowski, and designer Bobby Burke — as they use their powers to help people to step into their best lives. Each episode focuses on a different “hero,” the Fab Five working their transformative magic over a week. Episodes often culminate in a tearjerking happy-cry moment as the hero steps into their new identity.

In addition to an all-queer Fab Five, Queer Eye plays host to several LGBTQ+ heroes. Queer Eye is a wonderfully humanizing show that sheds light on humanity's shared struggles, highlighting that everyone hurts and heals the same, whether you’re queer or not.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

Brought to you by writer and producer Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a teen dramedy that follows the lives of four first-year college students through the lens of their sexual experiences. While the sexploits of Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) provide a much-needed sex-positive outlook on the highs and lows of college life, Leighton’s (Reneé Rapp) story brings the queerness.

Born into a wealthy “legacy” family, Leighton struggles to get a toehold on her lesbian identity, peeking her head in and out of the closet in an all-too-relatable way. Her tumultuous romance with Alicia (queer-identifying Midori Francis) provides a taste of sapphic sweetness that one can only hope will pick back up in the second season.

‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’

In a reimagining of the 1985 cartoon classic, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a delightfully queer show developed by trans creator and producer ND Stevenson. The program tells the tales of Adora and Catra, orphans raised to be soldiers in the evil Horde army. Adora discovers her “Princess of Power” abilities as She-Ra; she joins the Rebellion in their pushback against the Horde, leaving Catra behind.

Full of colorful animation and an almost-entirely female cast, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is rife with supportive gay relationships, budding queer romances, and characters representing diverse gender identities. As a testament to its impact, She-Ra won a 2019 GLAAD award for outstanding family programming.

‘We’re Here’

Hosted by Drag Race alumni Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, this HBO reality show centers on the transformative power of drag. The queens travel to a different small town in each episode, enlisting local folk to star in a one-night drag performance.

With a similar affirming tone to Queer Eye, We’re Here takes viewers on an emotional journey as its participants grapple with internalized homophobia, sexism, and more. This GLAAD-award-winning show is heartening in its displays, as participants eventually take a high-heeled step out of their comfort zone to proudly showcase their drag personas for the world to see.

‘Hacks’

Tracking the working relationship of aging stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her newly-hired millennial writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), Hacks is a refreshingly women-focused take on the traditional comedy script. This nuanced show centers on the unlikely duo as they tackle issues of sexual harassment and the ‘boy’s club’ mentality of comedy, all while maintaining an original thread of queer representation throughout.

Realistic and highly relatable bisexual protagonist Ava is of particular note. She smashes tired bi+ tropes with her deadpan, normalizing the fluidity and beauty of the oft-forgotten “B” in “LGBTQ+.”

