Famed Polish director Andrzej Żuławski only made one English-language film, and it has finally been given a proper restoration. Possession, the filmmaker’s 1981 psychological horror starring Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill, has received a 4K restoration courtesy of Metrograph Pictures. The restoration will also have its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest in September before getting a theatrical and digital release in October.

Possession follows a married couple, Berlin spy Mark (Neill) and his wife Anna (Adjani), as their marriage begins to fall apart after she asks for a divorce. However, Anna begins exhibiting uncharacteristic and downright bizarre behaviors that hint at something more sinister below the surface. By all accounts, it is a horrific melodrama that has to be seen to be believed for all the right reasons.

RELATED: Francis Ford Coppola's First Mainstream Film 'Dementia 13' to Get 4K Digital, Blu-ray HD ReleaseThe film initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1981, where Adjani received the prestigious Best Actress award for her captivating performance. However, it was banned in the United Kingdom as part of its campaign to ban “video nasties” and received a starkly different 81 minute cut in the United States. For years, this cut was the one most cinephiles were familiar with. Thankfully, its original 124-minute cut, which combines the disintegration of marriage with the loss of self-control, has received cult status in recent years.

Metrograph’s Possession restoration will premiere at Fantastic Fest in September. Afterward, it will have an exclusive run at its New York City theater before expanding nationwide on October 15. Read the official restoration synopsis, and view its new teaser, below:

“Banned upon its original release in 1981, Andrzej Żuławski’s stunningly choreographed nightmare of a marriage unraveling is an experience unlike any other. Professional spy Mark (Sam Neill) returns to his West Berlin home to find his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani, in a role that earned her Best Actress at Cannes) insistent on a divorce. As Anna’s frenzied behavior becomes ever more alarming, Mark discovers a truth far more sinister than his wildest suspicions. With its pulsating score, visceral imagery, and some of the most haunting performances ever captured on screen, Possession is cinematic delirium at its most intoxicating.”

