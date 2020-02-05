‘Possessor’ Cast and Brandon Cronenberg Talk Brain-Implant Technology & the Sparseness of the Script

–

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s second feature, Possessor. Since Cronenberg is trying to keep the story under wraps, I’ll just say the film is about people that use brain-implant technology to inhabit the bodies of others in order to carry out assassinations. The film features some brutal depictions of violence and uses technology that doesn’t seem so farfetched. Possessor stars An drea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, and Sean Bean.

Shortly after seeing the film, Brandon Cronenberg, Andrea Riseborough, and Christopher Abbott stopped by the Collider studio at Sundance. They talked about the film’s depictions of violence, the challenges with the schedule and budget, what excited the actors about the script, what drew Cronenberg to the technology depicted in the film, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

Brandon Cronenberg: