‘Possessor’ Trailer: Get an Extremely NSFW Look at Andrea Riseborough’s New Thriller

The trailer for Brandon Cronenberg‘s new movie Possessor is here, and, well, it looks batshit insane in the best possible way. I’ve heard some wild things about this movie from those who were lucky enough to see it at Sundance, and I can’t wait to see for myself if it lives up to the hype.

Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) stars as Tasya Vos, an elite corporate assassin who uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vox becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Personal favorite Christopher Abbott co-stars alongside Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and the great Jennifer Jason Leigh. The film was produced by Niv Fichman, Fraser Ash, Kevin Krikst and Andy Starke, who are using the clever tagline “no body is safe” on the, shall we say, eye-catching poster.

Now, there are two important things missing from the press release I received today, though it did note “additional details forthcoming.” Chief among those details is the film’s rating. I’ve heard Possessor is graphic enough to warrant an NC-17, though it could always go out unrated. It would be a real shame if Neon cut this down to an R-rating, though that doesn’t really sound like something Neon would do, to me.

The other bit of missing info? A release date. When can I lay my eyes upon this crazy genre movie? Hopefully sooner rather than later. All I know is that the release of Possessor will definitely taking the sting out of losing Halloween Kills and Spiral: From the Book of Saw this year.

Watch the extremely NSFW – well, most of us are working from home these days, but still — redband trailer below, and click here for Collider’s interview with the team behind Possessor out of Sundance.