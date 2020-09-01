‘Possessor’ Uncut Trailer Finds Christopher Abbott Unable to Pull the Trigger

I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to forgive myself for missing Brandon Cronenberg‘s Possessor at Sundance this past January, but at least Neon is embracing the film’s provocative elements, having just released a new trailer promising it will release the gory picture in its original “uncut” form.

Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) stars as Tasya Vos, an elite corporate assassin who uses brain-implant technology to take control of other people’s bodies to execute high-profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment, Vox becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

That mind belongs to Christopher Abbott, who appears to have a crisis of conscience at a crucial moment. He seems to know full well that someone else is pulling his strings, having taken control of him like a dangerous puppet. We even seem him rebel and rage against the machine by taking Vos’ significant other hostage.

Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Jason Leigh seems to be playing Riseborough’s boss, while Sean Bean plays one of Abbott’s targets. Rossif Sutherland and Tuppence Middleton co-star in the film, which was produced by Niv Fichman, Fraser Ash, Kevin Krikst and Andy Starke.

We still don’t know whether Possessor will be released as an NC-17 movie, which I’ve heard would be warranted given its graphic nature, but what we do know is that this uncut version will be released in select theaters and drive-ins on Oct. 9.

Based on the quotes from critics in this new trailer, it’s safe to say that Possessor is one of my most anticipated films of the fall, and its release will surely help satiate my bloodlust in the wake of Halloween Kills and Spiral: From the Book of Saw being pushed to next year. This movie looks batshit insane in the best possible way, and I dig the new “Lose Control” tagline on its poster. Watch the official trailer below, and and click here for Collider’s interview with the team behind Possessor out of Sundance.