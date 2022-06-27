With Marvel in the midst of Phase 4, all eyes are on the future as per usual with the company, and Fantastic Four is everybody's biggest attention grabber at the moment. The film was initially set to be directed by Jon Watts who helmed the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, but dropped out to "take a break from superhero films" and persue other projects for the time being, leaving the director's spot vacant.

And while a director is likely going to be announced sometime this year - D23 being the obvious choice for a reveal - speculation abounds about who could take the job. Marvel is reportedly looking for a bigger named director to make the film with "as little studio oversight as possible" similar to Sam Raimi onDoctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness or Chloe Zhao on Eternals, so here are some directors that could absolutely work in that regard.

Brad Bird

Having made a name for himself in animation over the years with classics like The Iron Giant and Ratatouille, it's his work on the animated superhero comedy The Incredibles that puts him on this list. Widely called by fans as "the best Fantastic Four movie", it shares a number of similarities tonally with the earlier days of the team and Bird's blend of action, comedy, emotion, and creativity would be a great fit.

When it comes to live action fare he has significant experience as well. While Tomorrowland was something of a fianacial miss, his work onMission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is widely seen as among the best in the series, and he could bring the same level of stunt work and action setpieces to the MCU as he did to Tom Cruise all those years ago.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

While they are relatively recent compared to some of the other names on this list, the Daniels exploded onto the scene in a good way. While Swiss Army Man was well received and got a substantial cult following, it's their recent indie mega-hit Everything Everywhere All At Once that has propelled them to superstardom. And with Oscar nominations all but guranteed, the two are in the best place to make a big blockbuster smash.

And Marvel has paid attention. They were originally scouted for Loki, another multiverse style story that they declined to do in favor of Everything Everywhere All At Once. Likely a smart decision, as now that film's success has proven they are more than just directors for hire. And if they can bring the same level of imagination to The Fantastic Four, a team and comic that is filled with creative ideas, characters, and planets, then we could have something really special.

Matthew Vaughn

Having already directed multiple comic book properties, Matthew Vaughn would be something of a no-brainer choice. Kick-Ass and the Kingsman movies, while R rated and nothing like the MCU, show just how good Vaughn is at directing action, even if he has been stuck on the same franchise for over half a decade at this point. In reality though, it's his work on X-Men: First Class that I feel would be more at home in the MCU.

With how old school The Fantastic Four tends to be, Vaughn would be a great choice for a period piece style Fantastic Four movie. By setting it in the 60s, he could tap into the same retro-furturistic aesthetic that The Fantastic Four are known for while also grounding it in the time period. Plus, Vaughn's tongue-in-cheek approach to material would allow the movie to stay goofy without veering too far into parody.

Peyton Reed

If Marvel wants a new director, they could always look inward and pick from in-house, and Peyton Reed, from that end, is your guy for the job. While mainly a comedy director, Reed has been in charge of the Ant-Man films for several years now and is a noted Fantastic Four super fan. In fact, he had been initially selected to direct the 2005 Fox film, but left due to creative differences with Fox over the direction of his pitch.

Not much is known about his pitch other than it's a period piece set in the 60s and an old-school, more sincere take on The Fantastic Four, which might exactly be what the franchise needs. Plus, after a trilogy of Ant-Man films under his belt and having a good relationship with Kevin Feige, he could deliver a Fantastic Four movies with little oversight. This could be the superhero film that Reed was born to make.

Steven Spielberg

Possibly a pipe dream, but what better director (and more shocking choice) would there be then Steven Spielberg? One of the best directors ever to live, Spielberg is still making massive movies to this day and seems to have zero sign of slowing down anytime soon. And while he has spoken out against to an extent about superhero movies and their dominance over current cinema, that might be the best actual reason to get him involved.

Spielberg's themes of family drama and his emotional sincerity would mesh well with the Four, and Spielberg's own opinions on superhero cinema would ensure that he would deliver something really great as a way to elevate the genre. And while he's a long shot - he's a very busy man - he would be the ultimate pickup and prove Marvel's cinematic dominance isn't just a fluke.

