Ever since the dawn of cinema, filmmakers have been obsessed with imagining the end of the world. Whether it's Earth being overrun by primates in Planet of the Apes or wiped out by biological warfare in The Omega Man, countless films about humanity's extinction exist. Despite these films living long before COVID, the recent pandemic has caused the genre to take on an eerie new reality.

This post-apocalyptic setting leads into the zombie genre, where humankind has been devastated by the undead, such as in 28 Days Later. The popularity of zombie films has caused the genre to stand on its own, and the following list will focus on the best films that imagine a dying world without a single zombie in sight.

'The Matrix' (1999)

A masterpiece of stylish action, whose influence is still felt over twenty years later. The Matrix follows Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), an ordinary computer programmer who discovers his life is merely a facade, a fake reality constructed by machines to enslave human captives.

Thanks to the help of rebels Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), Mr. Anderson aka Neo is freed and introduced to the hellish landscape humanity is forced to endure. A more action-focused post-apocalyptic film, The Matrix popularized "bullet-time" as its characters fight to free themselves of their AI overlords. The Matrix is available to stream on HBO MAX and Tubi.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Not only did director George Miller successfully bring his classic Mad Max series into the 21st century, but he also created one of the greatest post-apocalyptic films of all time. Mad Max: Fury Road follows Max (Tom Hardy) as he joins forces with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in her quest to overthrow a tyrannical ruler.

The film basically works as one giant chase scene, playing host to some of the greatest modern action setpieces, as the evil Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) pursues the two leads across the desert after they liberate his enslaved wives. The film is a technical marvel as Max and Furiosa battle a convoy full of goons across the desert landscape. Mad Max: Fury Road is available to rent via Vudu or YouTube.

'Threads' (1984)

Potentially the scariest non-horror movie of all time, Threads is a television film that focuses on a hypothetical nuclear attack on England. After the conflict between the United States and Soviet Russia spills into nuclear war, young lovers Ruth and Jimmy attempt to survive the nuclear fallout, alongside their families.

Threads is a terrifying look at the grim reality of life after a nuclear war and is especially relevant as the invasion of Ukraine continues. The film is gruesome, not because of gore but because of the impact the fallout leaves on the broken survivors, from disease to famine, and it is a tale that will stay with you for a long time. Threads is available to stream on Shudder, AMC+, and Tubi.

'Akira' (1988)

One of the most influential animated films of all time, Akira is set in a futuristic Tokyo, rebuilt after being destroyed during World War III. After his best friend Tetsuo is abducted by a secret government organization, biker gang leader Kaneda joins a resistance group in order to liberate his friend from his captors.

Akira is one of the premiere films in the cyberpunk genre and played a major part in popularizing anime in the Western world. It has also been celebrated as one of the greatest action and science-fiction films of all time, and its influence is felt across countless films, television shows, and video games. Akira is available to stream on Hulu, Funimation, and Tubi.

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The English-language debut of Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Snowpiercer is set aboard a train that travels the globe, carrying the last remnants of humanity. With the world outside experiencing a new Ice Age, the lower-class citizens confined to the back of the train stage a rebellion against the upper-class who occupy the front.

The film features a terrific cast that includes the likes of Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho, and Octavia Spencer, alongside some great action sequences. Bong's masterful camerawork plays into the strengths of the confined setting, creating a tight action-thriller that moves along at a brisk pace like the train it's set in. Snowpiercer is available to stream on Tubi.

'Turbo Kid' (2015)

A low-budget affair with a lot of heart, Turbo Kid follows The Kid, a teenager surviving alone in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of 1997. After a chance encounter with a peculiar girl named Apple causes him to finally make a friend, The Kid mounts a rescue mission once she is taken by the wasteland's cruel overlord, Zeus (Michael Ironside).

A homage to the Saturday morning cartoons of yesteryear, Turbo Kid is both a funny and touching trip through the apocalypse. It features plenty of great gore and is a must-watch for anyone who finds themselves enjoying other nostalgia-based programs, such as Stranger Things. Turbo Kid is available to stream on Tubi.

'The Road' (2009)

An adaptation of the book by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men), The Road is a somber journey through the harsh streets of a broken world. A man (Viggo Mortensen) travels with his young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) through this dead landscape, danger lurking on all sides as they search for some semblance of safety.

Far removed from the action films that sometimes dominate this genre, The Road trades action for drama as the father and son attempt to avoid all contact with other survivors. Another grim version of the apocalypse, the film is for anyone who likes it when a movie makes them go running for the nearest shower after it's over. The Road is available to stream on Tubi.

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

A recent box-office success, A Quiet Place proved to be a sleeper hit both commercially and critically. Swapping zombies for creatures that hunt via sound, the film follows a married couple (John Krasinski and Emily Blunt) and their young children as they attempt to stay quiet and stay alive.

While the idea of a monster-induced apocalypse is nothing new, A Quiet Place's clever idea of making noise fatal makes for a unique viewing experience. With the cast forced to stay silent for most of the film, the tension is elevated as every loud noise can prove deadly, causing even the viewer to hold their breath. A Quiet Place is available to stream on Paramount+.

'Children of Men' (2006)

Set in 2027, Children of Men depicts a future where humanity has become infertile. 18 years into this epidemic, mankind is on the verge of extinction, until a sole pregnant woman is discovered. Theo (Clive Owen), a civil servant, is tasked with escorting the young woman to safety amid the chaos that has engulfed England.

Directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity, Roma),Children of Men is a modern masterpiece. Cuaron's staging of the action sequences causes the audience to live within them, with multiple breathtaking single-shot set-pieces utilized. All elements of the production, from the cast to the crew, elevate the film to be one of the century's best.

'WALL-E' (2008)

A less depressing but still touching view of life post-apocalypse, WALL-E follows the titular robot as he goes about his mission of cleaning a waste-covered Earth. Left alone to tidy the deserted planet, WALL-E soon discovers another robot named EVE, and pursues her across the galaxy in the name of love.

Despite being a kids' movie, WALL-E offers deep messaging in classic Pixar fashion and comments on humanity's treatment of nature and our negative impact on the world around us. Despite the legendary studios' amazing pedigree, WALL-E still stands as one of their greatest achievements. WALL-E is available to stream on Disney+.

