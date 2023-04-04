Before the 21st century filmmaking, post-credit scenes were relatively rare. Typically used for comedic effect and providing little direct connection to the film itself, these scenes playfully winked at audiences. But that would significantly change beginning with 2008's Iron Man and franchise filmmaking in general. As of 2023, these scenes have become a cinematic mainstay, their popularity and frequency incentivizing audiences to remain seated through end credits sequences for any and all kinds of films. As is common with many effective storytelling techniques, however, the inclination for overuse and saturation inevitably renders them tired and stripped of their novelty.

A Brief History of the Post-Credits Scene

The first mainstream use of a post-credit scene was in The Silencers. A spy parody vehicle for Dean Martin, the 1966 film concludes by sending up the familiar "James Bond Will Return" title card, with Martin's character surrounded by women and a card setting up his next adventure. Thirteen years later, The Muppets Movie took the concept further, capping off its credits sequence by having a character self-referentially yell at the audience to "Go home!" The same joke would famously be used in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, with the title character poking fun at his audience for remaining in the theater. While this was all good fun in 1986, no one could've imagined just how prophetic the gesture would ultimately be.

The following year saw the release of a film with a post-credit scene that would also serve as a preview of things to come. Based on the Mattel toy line, Masters of the Universe ended with the villainous Skeletor emerging from water and announcing his inevitable return. Whether intending to set up a sequel or simply serving as a coda for audience enjoyment, a new kind of template was being laid down for the post-credit scene in building anticipation for additional franchise films.

Marvel Takes the Post-Credits Scene to New Heights

Despite comics-based films like X-Men: The Last Stand featuring a post-credit scene meant to tease potential future installments, the storytelling technique wouldn't truly take off in modern terms until the release of Iron Man. Kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now numbering a whopping 31 films with more on the way, Tony Stark's cinematic debut famously concluded with Nick Fury mentioning the Avengers initiative, sending diehard Marvel devotees and casual fans alike into a fervor of excitement over the prospect of a shared universe populated by legacy characters. Having established a franchise trademark, the MCU has famously continued using post-credit scenes in nearly all its films since 2008, often setting viewers up for what's to come next in its ever-expanding world.

As perhaps the prime architect behind the MCU, producer Kevin Feige has never been shy over his affinity for post-credit scenes. Speaking to Slash Film in 2017, he revealed, "no matter how good or bad the movie was, just the experience of being in the movie theater, I didn't want to end. So I would always sit through all the credits and you're about two-thirds of the way through, and it's like, 'Oh, should I go? Well maybe there's, I mean, that one time there was something in that movie. Maybe there'll be something on this movie.' And there never was. Almost never was." Whether Feige and his collaborators at Marvel Studios intended to regularly employ such a storytelling device from the very beginning, there's no denying the impact it's had on modern cinema.

Post-Credits Scenes Have Become Too Much of a Good Thing

As a means of building public anticipation and advancing a narrative, the continual use of post-credit scenes in franchise filmmaking has more than found a home in modern cinema. But too much of a particular ingredient tends to spoil the proverbial meal. For mainstream audiences, specifically in the last decade, a level of conditioning has set in regarding whether the next blockbuster will throw a cherry on top after the credits roll. The all-too-common question surrounding a major new release (even when considering a franchise that hasn't featured one) must always be considered: does this film have a post-credit scene? With the advent of digital town squares via social media and the internet more generally, there's no shortage of talking heads incessantly wondering whether they should stay in their seats after seeing the latest movie. Like so many conversations revolving around pop culture, being in the know is a form of credibility, and the post-credit scene has become a point of discussion and debate rivaling that of the film it follows.

This level of expectation has begun to cheapen the movie-going experience, particularly in relation to big franchises. At this point, these scenes are so overused and formulaic that they no longer necessarily benefit or build upon the films preceding them, and even when they do, one can't shake the cynical feeling that it's simply for the purpose of hooking viewers and capitalizing on their anticipation. Part of what makes franchise filmmaking an exciting experience for audiences is the inherent speculation over whether another installment will come to fruition. While fair is fair, post-credit scenes merely tease the idea of what may be next, but in doing so they nevertheless confirm viewers' suspicions and act as a marketing ploy to ensure they'll buy another ticket in the future.

In 2023, the inclusion of post-credit scenes in films is increasingly prioritized at the expense of storytelling relevance or the teasing of future films. Just recently, audiences were treated to a number of mid and post-credit scenes that fit this mold. Cocaine Bear features one of each scene that merely serves as an add-on to the film, lacking any significant connection to the narrative itself. And Scream VI, of course part of a franchise that's always winked at audiences with a certain amount of self-referential metafiction, had its cake and ate it too with a brief clip lampooning the overuse of post-credit scenes. While the sentiment behind the joke is worthy of a giggle, its addition will still further incentivize audiences to expect something extra after the credits roll. As a general rule of thumb, if something that was once considered a novelty in filmmaking has become the butt of a joke, perhaps it's time to take a step back.