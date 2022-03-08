Over the last decade, post-credit scenes have become a common fixture of blockbuster films, included to tee up a sequel or a spin-off. Audiences now know not to leave a movie before the credits have rolled if they don't want to miss out on an exciting tease about what's coming next.

The MCU popularized the post-credit scene, with the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit scenes teasing the future of the multiverse, but that's not to say every post-credit scene pays off. Some tease an exciting new villain or storyline only for the planned sequel to be scrapped, leaving fans frustrated with the thought of what could have been.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off - What Are You Still Doing Here?

John Hughes' timeless classic was one of the earliest examples of a mainstream film featuring a post-credit scene. After watching Ferris (Matthew Broderick) ditch school to have the best day of his life (complete with a fancy car, a fancy meal, and an impressive musical number), audiences waited through the credits to be rewarded with one last joke.

The scene features Ferris at home in his dressing-gown, surprised that the audience is still there. He tells them that the film is over and to go home because there's nothing left for them to see. This scene has been parodied a lot in the years that followed, with Mr. Bean, Deadpool, and others putting their own spin on the classic gag.

Justice League (Theatrical Version) - A League Of Our Own

Audiences were not impressed with the theatrical version of Justice League, so it's no real surprise that the studio currently has no plans to forge ahead with a sequel. That being said, the post-credit scene dropped several intriguing concepts that fans would be interested in seeing (especially if Zack Snyder were to return to the helm).

The post-credit scene introduces audiences to Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), a popular Batman and Teen Titans villain yet to be featured in a Batman movie. Deathstroke met up with Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), fresh out of jail, and Lex hints that he wants Deathstroke to join a team of supervillains that he's putting together. A team of heroes against a team of villains, what's not to like?

X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Even More Deadpool

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is a film that doesn't get a lot right. Hugh Jackman is, as always, the perfect Wolverine. Still, the film manages to get most of the other mutants completely wrong, including Gambit (Taylor Kitsch), Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber), and even Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

The post-credit scene shows audiences the decapitated head of Deadpool, who's been given the power of a bunch of mutants and also had his mouth sewn shut (because why would you want to hear Marvel's funniest character?). A hand reaches out to pick up the head when Deadpool suddenly opens his eyes, showing audiences that he isn't really dead. Of course, a sequel was never made due to the film's poor reception, although it's worth saying the video game tie-in is well worth a look.

Battleship - 2 Battle 2 Ship

On the back of the success of the Transformers franchise, which will soon be followed up with an all-new trilogy, Hasbro decided to try and launch another franchise based on a popular children's toy. Despite assembling a stellar cast of talent, including Liam Neeson, Brooklyn Decker, and Rihanna, Battleship pleased neither audiences nor critics.

The studio had been planning for a sequel, though, as was clear from the film's post-credits scene, which sees an asteroid crash down to earth. A family rushes to investigate the strange occurrence but runs in the opposite direction when an alien hand reaches out of the rock. Despite this film's failure, a Monopoly-themed film is allegedly in the works with Kevin Hart set to star.

Daredevil - Bullseye's Back Baby!

Given that he's currently starring as The Penguin in The Batman (and had a great time doing it), now is an excellent time to look back at Colin Farrell's previous foray into the world of comic book villainy, when he played Bullseye in Daredevil. The film starred Ben Affleck in the titular role alongside Jennifer Garner, Farrell, and Michael Clarke Duncan but never captured the spirit and style of the comics.

The studio was counting on a sequel, though, as they included a post-credit scene of the gravely injured Bullseye in a hospital bed. He only has a few uninjured fingers, but he's still able to kill a fly with a syringe, showing that he would have been back and better than ever in any potential sequel.

Charlie's Angels - Cameos Galore

Writer/director Elizabeth Banks did an excellent job bringing a somewhat dated franchise into the modern day with her take on Charlie's Angels. Starring Kirsten Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, it was a surprise to most that the film didn't attract audiences worthy of the talent on display.

However, a sequel was clearly planned as the movie featured an entertaining post-credit scene featuring cameos from household names such as Ronda Rousey, Hailee Steinfield, Lili Reinhart, and Danica Patrick, to name just a few. The cameo also showed that Elena now had her angel tattoo, showing that she was a full-fledged member of the agency.

Power Rangers - The Green Ranger Cometh

Before they were each a member of Charlie's Angels, Elizabeth Banks and Naomi Scott were fighting against one another in Power Rangers, an underwhelming big-screen adaptation of the hit TV show. Fans took issue with the film, notably the odd pacing, clunky action scenes, and thin character development. However, the studio had actually planned to make three sequels and included a post-credit scene to tee up the first of these next installments.

In the scene, Tommy Oliver's name is called out repeatedly at registration before audiences are given a glimpse of Tommy's green jacket slung across his chair. Fans of the series will know that Tommy Oliver is the Green Ranger, and a sequel would have focused on his introduction to the team. Fear not, though, Power Rangers fans; Hasbro is moving ahead with a new cinematic universe that isn't connected to the 2017 version.

Suicide Squad - Waller Knows Who Batman Is

Director David Ayer was not happy with the studio interference on his Suicide Squad movie, and it isn't hard to see why. The film feels odd and mismatched, as if two different movies were spliced together without much thought. Still, as with all superhero properties, Warner Bros had planned a future for these characters, potentially involving Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) going toe to toe with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck).

In the scene, the two characters meet in an empty restaurant where Waller asks for Bruce's help in keeping the film's events and Taskforce X hidden from the world. He agrees in exchange for information on all the known metahumans to help him build his Justice League. Before he leaves, however, Waller hints that she knows how Bruce spends his evenings, suggesting that she may have used that information to blackmail Bruce at some point in the future. Perhaps to force him to assist with the next Taskforce X mission, if Ayer had gotten another shot at the franchise.

