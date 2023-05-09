The Big Picture Emotional impact, surprise factor, and relevance to the story or tone are critical elements of a compelling post-credit scene.

The post-credits scene in Iron Man introduced Nick Fury and teased the formation of The Avengers, leaving a profound emotional impact and generating excitement for the future of the franchise.

While surprises and cameos are important, a post-credits scene must also be relevant and tonally appropriate, as exemplified by the well-crafted scene in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which has become an iconic moment in cinema history.

Once a rare cinematic treat, the post-credit scene has become a vital part of the modern cinematic experience. These scenes are just as eagerly anticipated as the films they follow, leaving audiences feeling either utterly gratified or massively disappointed. But how can we distinguish a truly compelling post-credit scene that serves as a powerful storytelling device from one that simply comes across as a tired gimmick? Essentially, it boils down to three critical elements: emotional impact, surprise factor, and relevance to the story or tone. A good post-credits scene is deemed worth the wait when it successfully delivers on at least one of these vital components.

Marvel’s Best Post-Credit Scene Is Still in ‘Iron Man’

Image via Marvel Studios

A scene that elicits strong emotions, whether it be excitement, anticipation, or fear, can leave an indelible impression on viewers. The post-credits scene for Iron Man serves as a quintessential example of such a scene, generating a massive emotional impact. It introduced Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), a character instantly recognizable to comic book fans, while also teasing the formation of The Avengers, a long-awaited on-screen superhero alliance. In doing so, the scene generated excitement and anticipation for the upcoming films in the franchise, while also providing a satisfying conclusion to the film itself. The emotional resonance of this scene was profound, as it laid the foundation for a cinematic universe that has evolved into a cultural phenomenon. The MCU's most important post-credit scene not only established a new benchmark for the craft by demonstrating how it could be employed to broaden the universe of a franchise and leave audiences yearning for more, but it also ignited a trend that has become a hallmark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although Marvel Studios deserves accolades for revolutionizing the post-credits scene, their execution has not always hit the mark. Case in point: the end credits scene in Iron Man 3. In this scene, Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) narration throughout the film turns out to be a recounting of events to his close friend and fellow Avenger, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Unfortunately, Banner falls asleep during Stark's retelling, rendering the entire exercise pointless. This uninspiring moment fails to generate any buzz among fans and provides no substantial hints about the future of the character or direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fact that Iron Man was responsible for Marvel's legacy of post-credit scene greatness makes this pointless use of screen time all the more disappointing.

M. Night Shyamalan Nails the Surprise Reveal in ’Split’s Post-Credit Scene

Image via Universal Pictures

While emotional impact is a crucial element of a great post-credits scene, the surprise factor can complement it to create an even more memorable experience. When executed properly, a surprising twist or reveal can enhance the emotional resonance of the scene, leaving audiences stunned and even more excited for what's to come. While the superhero genre often relies on emotional connections to comic book source material, the surprise factor can be effective in various genres and franchises. In the horror-thriller genre, the post-credits scene in Split, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, exemplifies the art of the unexpected. The scene that plays during the credits ties the film to its predecessor (although no one knew it was a predecessor until this very scene), Unbreakable, in a way that nobody saw coming, revealing that Bruce Willis' Unbreakable character David Dunn exists in the same world as James McAvoy's Split. This shocking reveal generated an enormous amount of buzz and anticipation for the future of the franchise, ultimately leading to the crossover film Glass in 2019.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s Post-Credit Scene Is So Iconic, ’Deadpool’ Copied It

Image via Paramount Pictures

It's important to note that surprises and cameos do not guarantee an effective post-credits scene. For a post-credits scene to actually be considered good, it must be relevant to the story and tonally appropriate. Scenes that lack relevance and emotional impact can leave viewers feeling underwhelmed and disconnected from the film. This is exemplified by the post-credits scenes in Morbius, which featured Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes (aka the Vulture) from Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the reference to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe was interesting, the scene left fans confused and disappointed. Putting Vulture in a movie that wasn't even set in the MCU left audiences with more questions than answers. It felt like a cheap attempt to generate hype for an upcoming film without providing any meaningful payoff. Morbius' post-credits scenes created significant plot holes rather than filling in any, which did little to atone for the less-than-favorable reactions from both critics and fans.

In contrast, a well-crafted post-credits scene that flawlessly matches the tone and theme of the movie can leave a lasting impression on audiences, and even become a cultural touchstone that is referenced for years to come. The classic post-credits scene from the 1986 movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a prime example. In this scene, Ferris Bueller breaks the fourth wall and directly addresses the audience, urging them to go home. This scene perfectly matches the playful and irreverent tone of the film, and has since become an iconic moment in cinema history. The scene's minimalism, coupled with its comedic value and pertinence to the narrative, have rendered it a beloved sequence among viewers and filmmakers alike. Its cultural resonance has ensured that is frequently referenced, as demonstrated in the end credits of Deadpool, which features a clear homage to Ferris talking to the audience in his bathrobe. The scene adeptly captures the playful fourth-wall-breaking nature of Deadpool, while simultaneously paying tribute to an end-credits scene that has become notorious in pop culture history.

RELATED: Does the 'Loki' Season 2 Premiere Have an End-Credits Scene?

Some Marvel Movies Like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Contain Two Post-Credit Scenes

Image via Marvel Studios

The power of a well-crafted post-credits scene cannot be overstated. Films such as Iron Man, Split, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off have exemplified this artistry through their masterful execution. These scenes aren't just added bonuses — they're essential components that enhance the entire movie-going experience. Filmmakers who carefully craft these scenes can transport audiences to new worlds, introduce new characters, or leave us with a twist that we never saw coming. Moreover, with the recent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which boasts not one, but two post-credits scenes, it's clear that these scenes have cemented their place in the modern cinematic landscape. So, the next time you consider leaving during the end credits, think twice, the best may be yet to come!