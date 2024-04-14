While they were highly popularized with the emergence of the MCU, post-credits scenes have been a staple of cinema since the 1960s, with the earliest post-credits scene to be recorded in history coming from The Silencers in 1966. Nowadays, post-credits scenes are commonplace in the film landscape, resulting in a slew of incredible post-credits scenes that have graced screens across the world. While this hadn't been the case a few decades ago, it's now become standard for audiences to stick around at the end of their film's post-credits scenes.

Whether they are huge teases at a newborn cinematic universe, a hilarious gag, or revealing to the entire world that, yes, Peter Parker is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, post-credits scenes are now defining moments of countless films. Whether they come from the summer's superhero blockbuster or a classic comedy, these post-credits scenes are the best of the best.

10 'Marvel's The Avengers' (2012)

Directed by Joss Whedon

And there came a day unlike any other... Marvel's film heroes came together to begin one of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe films of all time. While Marvel's The Avengers possessed another post-credits scene, building to the universe's greatest villain yet, Thanos, the other post-credits scene found at the end of the film just so happens to top it.

One of the funniest scenes in the film brings the Avengers back together in this post-credits scene as they take up Iron Man's offer for shawarma. They silently sit around a table in a completely destroyed shawarma joint eating their food for an entire thirty seconds as they process the battle they have just suffered through. It's simple, it's funny and it's effective. It builds on context from the film itself, so it doesn't feel out of place, making the joke that much more effective.

9 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Directed by Joe Johnston

Captain America: The First Avenger being a period piece brought confusion to a lot of general audience members. Comic book fans knew the star spangled man would make his way onto the Avengers, but didn't know if it was going to happen in his first outing or in a sequel. The destination was clear, but the journey was relatively a mystery, especially for general audience members.

After Captain America crashes into the ice at the end of the film, it ends with these questions still up in the air. That is, until the post-credits scene. The scene depicts Steve Rogers waking up and storming into Times Square, giving him the culture shock of a lifetime. It's not until he's approached by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury that the intention of the scene becomes clear: Steve Rogers is going to be in the first Avengers film. The post-credits scene shocked general audience members and was a total treat for fans who knew it was coming.

8 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Ryan Reynolds and Tim Miller took the world by storm with their film, Deadpool, in 2016. Being one of the first Rated R superhero films to be a huge success, it shook the ground beneath the superhero film genre. Not to mention, the film was just downright hilarious and everyone knew the impending post-credits scene would reflect that.

The team behind Deadpool decided to parody one of the greatest post-credits scenes of all time (more on that later), the iconic Ferris Bueller's Day Off post-credits scene but starring the merc with a mouth. Deadpool, in full costume, comes out in a bathrobe to tell the audience members who stuck around to go home and clean up after themselves while making fun of other post-credits scenes like Iron Man and letting them know that they will not be receiving a teaser for Deadpool 2. Only to tell the audience that the second installment will, in fact, feature fan favorite Cable. It's a hilarious post-credits scene that simultaneously conveys great comedy while teasing the future of the Deadpool franchise.

7 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Directed by Pete Docter

Monsters, Inc. is regarded as one of the greatest Pixar films of all time. Surrounding the escapades of monsters James Sullivan and Mike Wazowski when they unexpectedly take in a young human girl named Boo who accidentally ends up in the monster world. While trying to get Boo back to her specific door to the human world, they uncover dark secrets about the scare company they're employed at, Monsters, Inc.

The end of the film finds Sullivan and Wazowski changing the status quo around Monsters, Inc. Instead of drawing power from the screams of children, they switch things up and begin using the laughter of children instead, in hopes of spreading joy rather than fear. This continues in the hilarious post-credits scene when the two friends put on a musical for the company, recapping the events of the film. It's a two minute post-credits scene that will not only draw the laughter from the Monsters, Inc. employees, but the audience as well.

6 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Directed by Jared Hess

During its theatrical run, the team behind Napoleon Dynamite decided to add in a post-credits scene to draw people to come see the film again. They decided to treat fans who returned to the theaters with a whopping five minute post-credits scene for their enjoyment, as a reward for paying for a second ticket. The scene features the historic wedding between Kip and LaFawnduh.

The scene takes place two months after the main events of the main Napoleon Dynamite plot. The film plays on the excellently awkward humor found in the performance of Kip's actor, Derek Aaron Ruell, as he begins to perform a song for his wife, mainly about his love for technology. Until Napoleon himself decides to arrive at the wedding on horseback, saying he tamed the horse for the newlywed couple. For a scene filmed after the primary production of the film, every actor pretty much returned and brought their all to their performances, which resulted in an iconic scene that is just as funny as the film that came before it.

Napoleon Dynamite Release Date August 27, 2004 Director Jared Hess Cast Jon Heder , Jon Gries , Aaron Ruell , Efren Ramirez , Diedrich Bader , Tina Majorino Runtime 96 minutes

5 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

Directed by James Gunn

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy, one of the greatest Marvel films of all time, brought another wonderfully heartfelt and lighthearted story to the everlasting saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it also brought about a scene that confirmed a long theorized fan theory that had been present on the internet for quite some time before the film's release in 2017. It's also worth mentioning that, unlike most Marvel films that contain two post-credits scenes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had a whopping five.

The post-credits scene is a continuation of a scene from earlier in the film, containing the typical Stan Lee cameo found in every Marvel film before his unfortunate passing. The scene earlier in the film confirmed a fan theory that Stan Lee had actually been playing one character throughout all the films, as an agent of The Watchers, as it shows him sitting with three Watchers, explaining his journeys across the Marvel films, sublty referencing his appearance in Captain America: Civil War. The post-credits continuation features the Watchers beginning to leave, abandoning Stan's character with no ride back to Earth from the desolate planet they seem to be on. It's a comedic follow-up to the earlier scene and marks a monumental moment in Marvel film history.

4 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Directed by Jon Watts

There's absolutely no question as to why Spider-Man: Far From Home contains one of the best post-credits scenes in cinema history. It marks a colossal moment in Spider-Man's film career, doing something never featured before in a Spider-Man film or television series. After his huge battle with Mysterio in London, Peter returns home to give MJ a swing through New York and the film ends with a great, stylized credits sequence.

After the credits, though, when Spider-Man drops off MJ on the street, a breaking news report hits the nearest billboard screen. It starts off finally introducing J.K. Simmons as this universe's J. Jonah Jameson, seeing him returning to the role in live-action for the first time since Spider-Man 3 in 2007. As if it couldn't get more impactful, J.J.J. shares a video taken by Mysterio in the final battle in London. Said video contains Mysterio telling the camera that Spider-Man is, in fact, Peter Parker. This would reveal Spider-Man's secret identity to the entire world, an event only ever seen in the Spider-Man comics in 2006's Civil War storyline. This would cement Spider-Man: Far From Home as one of the most important Spider-Man films of all time.

3 '22 Jump Street' (2014)

Directed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller

The sequel to the hilarious 2012 film, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, featured Schmidt and Jenko returning to school, this time college, for another undercover operation. Like 21 Jump Street, the film gained some great reviews upon release and many noted the hilarious end credits sequence featured at the end of the film.

While it may not technically be a "post"-credits scene, the end credits montage after the film is so good that it deserves a spot among the best of the best. The credits depict dozens of fake sequels to the film such as ones where they go to medical school, a semester of school at sea, art school and dance academy to name a few. The sequence lasts about five minutes with each fake sequel having a short cinematic sequence to go along with it. It's a wonderfully executed sequence that is almost more memorable than the whole movie itself. It's absolutely iconic and one of the highlights of the film.

2 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Directed by John Hughes

Ferris Bueller's Day Off is noted as one of the best comedy films of all time. Starring the ever classic Matthew Broderick as the titular character, Ferris Bueller, a troublemaker who fakes being sick for school by pulling the ultimate trick on his antagonistic Principal Rooney. He breaks his girlfriend out of school and convinces his best friend to get out of bed (harder than one would realize) to have the best day ever.

Not only is Ferris Bueller's Day Off one of the greatest comedy films of all time, but it contains one of the greatest post-credits scenes of all time. At the very end of the film, Ferris Bueller emerges from the restroom in his bathroom, continuing to break the fourth wall as he has for the entire film, and asking the audience why they're still sitting around and instructing them to go home. He gives the audience one final shoo motion before returning to the bathroom. While the scene may be under 30 seconds, it's genuinely an incredibly humorous scene and was so groundbreaking that 2016's Deadpool decided to parody it for their own post-credits scene.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Release Date June 11, 1986 Director John Hughes Cast Matthew Broderick , Alan Ruck , Mia Sara , Jeffrey Jones , Jennifer Grey , Cindy Pickett Runtime 103 minutes

1 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

2008's Iron Man is a historical film for a plethora of reasons. It saved Robert Downey Jr.'s career, it redefined superhero cinema as the world knows it, made leaps and bounds in superhero CGI, its insane production background and its post-credits scene kicked off one of the most profitable film franchises of all time.

As of April 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is estimated to be worth about 29.8 billion dollars, and it all began with one small 37 second post-credits scene at the end of Iron Man that Marvel Studios would never have dreamed of leading them to be one of the biggest film studios of the century. The scene depicts Tony Stark returning home and finding Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in his home, approaching him about the Avenger Initiative, informing Stark that he is not alone in the world and is not the only superhero around. This would lead to the studio producing the Avengers franchise and from there, they were off to the races towards their incredibly profitable future.

