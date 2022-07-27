Amazon Freevee has set a release date and revealed a new trailer for its second original film, Post Malone: Runaway, Variety has reported. The one-hour-long music documentary will follow the Grammy-nominated artist on his first ever arena tour that took place in 2019, The Runaway Tour. The feature promises exclusive backstage footage and intimate interviews from the 37-date tour across North America.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer sees many moments from Malone’s 2019 tour with jam-packed arenas as a voice-over tells, “there’s often a moment that defines an artist and on this Runaway tour, Post is having that.” As we see an array of snippets showcasing backstage footage, Malone having a blast on stage while performing to his father attesting to him being an “eccentric kid, always creative.” Overall the trailer gives the audience a glimpse into quiet moments that create a once-in-a-generation artist as well as Malone’s thought process.

The musical documentary is created by BAFTA-nominated Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. Speaking of the artist the London-based director said, “I already knew Post Malone was a force before going on tour. But then, after spending time with him, unfiltered, close, and personal, I very quickly realized he’s unlike anything the world has seen before. He’s a polymath, loyal to his art, a true ‘rock star.’” Further adding,

Being on tour with Post is like every emotion hitting you at once, it’s intense and it’s wild, and our vision was to pull fans into the experience just enough to get a glimpse of this, while leaving the rest to the imagination.”

Image via Freevee

RELATED: ‘Moonage Daydream’: Release Date, Details, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Malone born Austin Richard Post started his music career in 2011 and gained worldwide recognition with his 2015 debut single White Iverson. In 2016, the hit single Congratulations from his debut studio album Stoney set the record for most weeks on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It was followed by Beerbongs & Bentleys album that debuted as number one on the US Billboard 200 and was also nominated for Grammy Awards. Over his long illustrious career, Malone has bagged 10 Billboard Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, three American Music Awards along nine Grammy Award nominations.

The music documentary is produced by Pulse Film and Federal Film. Sam Bridger, head of music documentaries, Pulse Films, shares, “Post Malone is a once-in-a-generation artist. A musician who has consistently defied categorization and set his own creative agenda. At Pulse Films, we have always been drawn to creatives that break the mold, and so working with Post, his team, and label to document this legendary tour has been a privilege.”

Post Malone: Runaway will debut on Freevee on August 12, meanwhile, see the new trailer below: