Sometimes reality can be scarier than fiction, especially when we look back at the past. One of the creepier traditions from when photography was still new and innovative is that of “postmortem photography” – i.e., posing with the corpse of a loved one and taking a picture with it. It’s such a disturbing idea to modern sensibilities that Hungarian director Péter Bergendy put it at the center of his chilling 2020 horror film Post Mortem.

Set in post-WWI Hungary, the movie follows a photographer of the dead (Viktor Klem) visiting a village ravaged by the war and the Spanish flu. Although the village is chock-full of ghosts and terrifying possessions, Bergendy gets just as much horror out of the practice of postmortem photography as he does from the supernatural events of the movie, because he doesn’t gloss over the rather gruesome details of this real-life process.

'Post Mortem' Finds Horror in the Mundane

Image via Szupermodern Studio

In Post Mortem, Viktor Klem plays Tomás, a former Austria soldier now working as a postmortem photographer. Some Hungarian villagers ask him to make a detour to their small village, as they’ve recently had an outbreak of the Spanish flu. Also, they have ghosts... a lot of ghosts. While the illness has passed, they haven’t been able to bury their dead because the ground is frozen solid. That’s the big supernatural draw of the movie, but the villagers being possessed by ghosts isn't the only thing that gives the movie its gothic vibes. The crisp snow-covered countryside and the dark color palette of the costumes give it a gloomy pseudo-black-and-white look that feels just as haunting as the spirits in the village.

Then there’s the other curiosity of the movie: the death photography. Even if the villagers in Post Mortem treat it as a normal practice that gives them one last memento of their loved ones, to modern eyes, it’s unsettling to see people posing next to a carefully-placed corpse. It also creates some pretty disturbing sequences when the bodies actually get possessed; the ghosts are still limited by the stiffness of the corpses, leading to a lot of painfully jerky movements as their muscles and bones crack. The bodies aren't brought back to life, only given movement, and their clearly-dead eyes combined with the realistic jerky movement is truly disturbing.

The Creepy Photography in 'Post Mortem' Was Normal in the 1800s