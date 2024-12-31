Contemporary horror is scary enough, but when you turn the clock back and explore horror in a specific era, it elicits a unique kind of terror. Period horror pieces take advantage of their historical context, drawing upon the idiosyncratic eeriness of their time, from the creeping isolation and paranoia of a small town in The Witch to the Gothic trellises and haunting corridors of Crimson Peak. In the tradition upheld by these disturbing films, Post Mortem draws upon the spookiness of the Spanish Flu that followed WWI, crafting somewhat of a ghostly fairytale that is widely overlooked. The Hungarian horror, directed by Péter Bergendy, keeps us trapped in time as it attacks our nerves with the slow-burn, precise escalation of a haunting.

'Post Mortem' Is a Ghostly Fairy Tale

Post Mortem introduces us to a war veteran with the ghoulish profession of taking photographs of corpses as morbid keepsakes for their families. The Spanish Flu keeps his business thriving, as his partner also entertains clients with the story of his brush with death during the war. During one of these sessions, Tomás (Viktor Klem) meets Ana (Fruzsina Hais), who has a striking resemblance to the image of the young girl he saw during a near-death experience. Instantly intrigued, he decides to follow her to her hometown, which is riddled with unburied dead bodies because the ground is too frozen to dig into. She believes he will be able to make the townsfolk feel better about their unrested dead, allowing them to take photos while they wait for the ground to thaw.

Supernatural incidents begin increasing in the town, with Tomás capturing shadows in his photographs and more sordidly, violent deaths. Using his camera and a phonograph, Tomás and Ana investigate the trail of clues these entities leave, but it is difficult due to the isolated townsfolk. Between the creepy occurrences and the plague, everyone keeps to themselves, with mothers even covering their children's heads covered with burlap bags as their version of masks. Darkness and paranoia eclipse the town and our viewing experience, as each subsequent narrative beat sends shivers down our spine and our attention is riveted on the screen.

We Are Trapped In Time in 'Post Mortem'

As we approach the town, we are immediately transported to a ghostly fairytale, as even the setting and general visuals keep us frozen. The most direct way is through the patchwork of frosty grass and icy snow that blankets the ground, where that pale, faded look is translated to the landscapes, wooden frames of the houses and the clothing. Chilliness creeps through the atmosphere, made more distinct by the cool tones of the shots. All this lends to the fairytale feel, creating an iridescent, delicate and crystalline appearance that seems like we could accidently disrupt if we breathe too hard or move the wrong way.

Post Mortem doesn't only keep us frozen with regard to the chills across our skin, but also with feeling like we are frozen in time alongside the town. Antique furniture, thatched roofing and gray suits already set up the "period" aspect of the horror, but this is taken further with the monochromatic look of many of the frames. Shades of black, white and gray generally take up the screen, with brown naturally occurring on the wooden objects. Between this color palette and the restrained, whispered dialogue, it feels it is echoing silent black and white horror films. Or even a photograph, with the faded, drained vibrancy of the colors on the screen. It feels as if we have truly stepped into a snapshot of history, as its grim atmosphere encroaches on us.

'Post Mortem's Central Relationship Is Peculiar

Though a friendship between a grown man and a little girl (who are initially strangers) doesn't have the best optics, there is a peculiar harmony to the unlikely bond that is forged between the two. Tomás and Ana investigate the strange occurrences together, listening intently to recordings and interviewing various witnesses in the town. They form a Ghostbuster-like duo, but in a much more sobering, sordid and frightful atmosphere that still somehow feels like a fairytale as they learn lessons and giggle at each other's mistakes throughout the journey.

Their relationship actually makes more sense than we realize, as Ana isn't necessarily allowed to interact with the other children of the town. Every parent is understandably concerned about their child's health and mortality, keeping them behind shut doors and hurrying them along when on the street. Without a similar kind of parent for herself, Ana is drawn to the grisly nature of Tomás' job and thus seeks out his company and counsel as he becomes a trusted adult. This also lends to the gravity of the situation, as the town is barred away for their protection, up until the completely bonkers ending that everyone, including us, is wildly unprepared for. But, before Post Mortem's jaw-dropping ending is an underrated ghost story that deserves the chance to entrap you in its icy time capsule.

