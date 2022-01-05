Starring Jonathan Bennett, Lea DeLaria, and Dan Lauria, it's a story that perfectly shows the impact cinema can have in our lives.

Writer and director Wes Hurley’s (Capitol Hill) upcoming award-winning autobiographical dark comedy Potato Dreams of America is set to premiere in theatres next week, and Collider can exclusively premiere a new trailer that teases a story that is both emotional, funny, and heartwarming.

This coming-of-age story based on true events follows a closeted queer boy growing up during the collapse of the USSR who, along with his brave mail-order bride mother, dreams and plans to flee Russia to go live in America. We can see in the first scene of the trailer, wherein a group of children is taking a class photograph, that our young protagonist is a sort of black sheep in the sense that he does not fit in with the others and with his country’s overall mentality of the period. This boy, Potato, has been inspired by American movies where "the hero always wins," thus bringing forth the theme of how cinema can influence people to better themselves and inspire them to make positive changes in their lives.

The film’s cast includes Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Dan Lauria (The Spirit), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Marya Sea Kaminski (Waxie Moon in Fallen Jewel), Sera Barbieri (Three Busy Debras), Tyler Bocock, Hersh Powers, Sophia Mitri Schloss (Big Shot), Cynthia Lauren Tewes, Lady Rizo, James Grixoni (Twin Peaks), and Alycia Delmore (Take Me).

Image via Dark Star Pictures

With its North American rights acquired by Dark Star Pictures, Potato Dreams of America had its premiere at 2021's South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) where it was received positively. The film was produced by Hurley himself along with Mischa Jakupcak. Eliza Flug, Sarah Crowe, and Mel Eslyn served as executive producers and Kristen Bonnalie as production designer.

“My producer Mischa Jakupcak and I are thrilled to have Dark Star be the North American home of Potato Dreams of America and help bring this unique and timely comedy to theaters and homes around the country,” said Hurley.

President of Dark Star Pictures Michael Repsch also praised the film in a statement, saying: “Potato Dreams of America is the kind of unique and compelling narrative that Dark Star wants to share with audiences. Director Wes Hurley has managed to tell a personal story in a humorous yet moving way that strikes an emotional chord with the viewer.”

Potato Dreams of America will premiere in theatres on January 14 before coming to VOD and digital release the following month on February 22. Check out the exclusive trailer below:

