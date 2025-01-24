With the next two Avengers films on the horizon, it's clear that the team's next line-up is going to need some heavy hitters. While familiar faces that were already part of the main Avengers team are going to be potentially sticking around, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), they're going to need some backup. Thankfully, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has a plethora of heroes that could become potential Avengers in the coming films.

Some heroes may already be considered Avengers by proxy due to their involvement in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, but those heroes will not be considered core Avengers members. Whether they existed before the final battle of the fourth The Avengers movie or were introduced after, many heroes could be great candidates for many reasons. This list will rank the best potential Avengers for the upcoming Secret Wars, ranking them based on their power, potential role within the team, and how much they could actually contribute.

10 Moon Knight (Marc Spector)/Mr. Knight (Steven Grant)

Played by Oscar Isaac

While Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) may not be the first hero one would think of, his peculiar inclusion as an official Avengers member in the recent release of What If...? left many wondering. Fans were surprised to see the character represented as an official member of the roster, even in a parallel universe, but others believed it to be a subtle way for Marvel Studios to get people familiar with him being on the team.

And it's not a bad idea. Moon Knight's two personalities open the doors for some awesome team dynamics and a consistent shifting of potential scenarios. Maybe a team member grows close with Steven Grant but not Marc Spector; how does that work out? There's a lot of potential, especially with the looming and dark presence of Jake Lockley.

9 Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Played by Iman Vellani

One of the MCU's youngest potential Avengers is New Jersey's own Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the one and only Ms. Marvel. Much controversy surrounded Kamala when her self-titled Disney+ streaming series, Ms. Marvel, was released due to how much the writers decided to deviate from her comic book power set. But her new power set makes her a potentially vital member of the New Avengers. While she may be currently trying to form the Young Avengers, that doesn't mean she can't join the roster for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Kamala's Hard Light abilities allow her to still enlarge herself as she does in the books, but she can also make platforms and physical items that the other team members can use and even take cover behind in the heat of battle. When he was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) brought a young and full-spirited dynamic to the team. Now that he's growing up, it's the perfect time for Ms. Marvel to come in and bring that youthful energy.

8 Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Played by Hailee Steinfeld

While many may want her in the Young Avengers, the new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), is already in her 20s. It makes much more sense to have her as a possible member of the New Avengers as their resident Hawkeye since Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is most likely going to try and stay retired as long as he can (it hasn't worked out too well for him, so far).

Long before her debut in Disney+'s Hawkeye, Kate Bishop was a character that fans wanted to show up in the MCU. In the comics, she was a vital member of the team, setting a precedent for her live-action counterpart. The young adult has a youthful energy mixed with a growing maturity that gives her the potential to have some incredible interactions with the other MCU heroes, especially with characters like Spider-Man. Kate has many rewatchable scenes, both action and comedic, which is always a bonus.

7 Ironheart (Riri Williams)

Played by Dominique Thorne

Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is another probable Young Avengers member who also has a big chance of joining the main Avengers team in Avengers: Secret War. After all, next to the veteran War Machine (Don Cheadle), whose status remains unclear following the mess that was Secret Invasion, the Avengers are still down one Armored Avenger and could use someone to fill that role.

Having a young genius on the team could also give people like Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Spider-Man, two other young geniuses, someone to have fun interacting with. Not to mention, Ironheart comes from very humble beginnings, much like her fellow young hero Spider-Man, providing a great new perspective for the team.