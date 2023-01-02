With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, movie devotees are turning their eyes to the future. It’s time to look at what the theatrical landscape of 2023 cinema has to offer. Right now, discussions about 2023 movies are largely focused on the massive blockbusters (like new Marvel movies or the latest Mission: Impossible title) that have already kicked off their expansive marketing efforts. However, as 2022 smash hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Barbarian and The Menu have demonstrated, some of the most remarkable box office performers in a given year come from smaller movies that may not be on the radar of even the most dedicated film geeks at the year’s start.

2023 has plenty of films slated for release on the big screen throughout the year that could easily become the next big sleeper hits at the box office. These range from comedies to thrillers to fantasy films and everything in between, while the factors indicating they have the potential to become unexpectedly lucrative ventures are similarly varied. All these upcoming movies, though, share the trait of reminding people to keep a lookout for all kinds of movies and not just the ones with the loudest marketing campaigns. There are always all kinds of motion pictures out there well worth watching, including under-the-radar titles that have the potential to take the box office by storm.

Strays

Hollywood didn’t pay much mind to big-screen comedies in 2021 and 2022, but 2023 is currently slated to feature several major theatrical comedies that could restore the box office clout of this genre. Among the most intriguing of those comedies is Strays, a new movie from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum. A live-action comedy about a dog (voiced by Will Ferrell) who begins yearning for revenge after getting abandoned by his owner, the high-concept premise and presence of cuddly CG dogs could help Strays lead the pack at the box office. Plus, Greenbaum proved with Barb and Star that he’s capable of making a modern live-action comedy with the kind of luscious and sunny visuals that just beg to be experienced on the big screen. That talent could help Strays immensely in being a box office draw.

The Blackening

Image via Comedy Central

Just ask titles ranging from Free Fire to Me, and Earl and the Dying Girl, and they’ll all tell you that it’s very difficult to translate buzz from a film festival premiere to a general theatrical release. What works at Sundance or the Toronto International Film Festival may not click with average moviegoers. The Blackening, a new comedy from director Tim Story, dropped at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September to lots of buzz and hopes to be an equally big hit in movie theaters this June thanks to one key factor: it's a horror movie. Specifically, the film operates as a comedic slasher film that, among other goals, interrogates clichés associated with Black characters in horror cinema. Scary movies have been a reliable box office draw as of late and tapping into the lucrative nature of those films could lend this parody feature the kind of real box office might that eluded other film festival darlings.

No Hard Feelings

Image via Lionsgate

Jennifer Lawrence has often talked about how much she loves super silly classic comedies like Dumb and Dumber. This summer, Lawrence will get the chance to add a star vehicle to that canon with No Hard Feelings, a new R-rated comedy from the director of Good Boys. The idea of Lawrence getting to stretch her acting muscles in the context of a raunchy comedy sounds like a very exciting concept. Having the likes of Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Natalie Morales around in the supporting cast only makes this project sound extra enticing, while the sight of seeing Katniss Everdeen in something so silly could be enough of a sight to become a box-office hit. Let's see if Lawrence can headline a comedy as effectively as some of her favorite entries in this genre.

The Legend of Ochi

Image Via A24

The Legend of Ochi is flying so under the radar of the general public right now that it doesn't even have its own Wikipedia page. Expect that to change once marketing begins to ramp up on this title, which functions as the directorial debut of Isaiah Saxon. This fantasy title is anchored by a star-studded cast that includes Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, Emily Watson, and Willem Dafoe. As if those actors weren't enough to put this one on people's radar, this A24 movie is apparently a departure from nearly every other title this arthouse studio has released to date since it's a family film. There are a lot of promising ingredients at play here that could help The Legend of Ochi stand out with ease in the 2023 theatrical landscape. There’s certainly enough potential here for Ochi to become a sleeper hit, maybe even a big enough moneymaker to warrant its own Wikipedia page…

True Love

Image via Warner Bros

Godzilla and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is finally coming back to the director’s chair with his first original feature in over a decade. This new filmmaking effort, entitled True Love, is keeping its plot wrapped up in secrecy (though like all of the other movies Edwards has helmed, it'll occupy the sci-fi genre), but we do know it boasts a stellar cast anchored by John David Washington and Gemma Chan. Original sci-fi has always been a major box office risk even before the COVID-19 pandemic threw all of theatrical moviegoing into unpredictable chaos. However, if distributor 20th Century Studios can conjure up a solid marketing campaign for True Love’s October 2023 debut, this could be the kind of original sci-fi material that’s thrived in autumn in the past (see: Gravity). The stellar box office track record of the last few Edwards movies certainly suggests people should keep their eyes on True Love.

Dumb Money

Image via Universal

The entire GameStop stock debacle is about to become a major motion picture through the new Craig Gillespie directorial effort Dumb Money. This story is getting told through a star-studded cast anchored by Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen, among many others. While adult dramas have been hit-or-miss at the box office in 2022, Dumb Money, thanks to being based on the GameStonks event, innately has a lot more youth appeal than some of the previous year's biggest dramatic box office misfires. Plus, distributor Sony/Columbia Pictures managed to make turmoil centered around the internet a box office hit with The Social Network back in 2010. The odds could be in Dumb Money's favor to at least approximate a portion of that David Fincher movie’s success.

Pussy Island

Image via Paramount Pictures

If there’s anything people should take away from the 2022 box office, it’s that audiences are still as enamored with Channing Tatum as they were in 2012. The double-whammy of Dog and The Lost City reaffirmed how much appeal Tatum has in mainstream crowdpleasers. Tatum will have another chance to prove his box office prowess in Pussy Island. Tatum will play the villain of this thriller, which functions as the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz. The concept of Tatum playing against-type as somebody villainous could prove just as eye-catching to general moviegoers as the title of Pussy Island. Keep an eye on this one as a potential new piece of evidence for how much of a box office draw Tatum can be.

The Iron Claw

Image Via A24

Zac Efron is back in the ring in 2023 as a theatrical movie star thanks to the upcoming Sean Durkin movie The Iron Claw. This feature is a sports biopic covering the Von Erich family, an iconic gaggle of wrestlers. If this one gets as good of reviews as past Durkin movies, The Iron Claw could pack a mighty wallop both in arthouse theaters and mainstream multiplexes. Even if it functions as more of a general release title rather than an award-season darling, though, The Iron Claw could still prove formidable at the box office thanks to the presence of in-demand actors like Efron and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.